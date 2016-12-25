Kenny Omega on possible WWE run

Could Kenny Omega make the jump to WWE? source: running engiuri

Kenny Omega was voted as number three in Vavel's top independent performers of 2016, a year which has been monumental in the 33-year-olds career.

As he currently rules New Japan Pro Wrestling through The Bullet Club, the chances of a run in WWE continue to increase although what does the man himself feel about the rumors.

On joining WWE

The WWE is seemingly set on grasping all of the top talent from around the globe under their banner and Omega is reportedly on their radar.

Earlier this year, he made history when he became the first gijan to win the G1 Climax to seal his place in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11.

On fellow stars who were once in New Japan such as AJ Styles and Finn Balor Omega spoke to Ring Rust Radio and said "The way they've carved their own path is really original to their own character. Finn Balor has a very unique appearance and the way that he goes about his business shouldn't be mimicked. If I showed up to NXT for example and started to play Mr. dress up, I'll just look like a cheaper copy, right? AJ Styles had the great debut at the Royal Rumble and segued that into pretty much main event status."

"That is great and I'm really happy and proud those guys, but I've always placed my priority on building a legacy in Japan first and foremost. AJ did a lot in a short time a New Japan. Finn Balor was one of the mainstays of the junior division, but I do think if he stayed he probably would have been a heavyweight draw as well."

While Omega is enticed by the prospect of a run in WWE or NXT, he maintains that his desire is to do all he possibly can in Japan, a country he has developed love for.

"I feel like I don't want to leave something incomplete in Japan if I do decide to move on. I love the country, I love the people and I do feel a sense of loyalty and I do feel like the best years and the best ideas I have in my brain should be given to accomplishing the dreams that I have had for New Japan."

On doing more

Omega feels that if he were to head to WWE, he would have to do all he possibly can in NJPW first and outdoing Styles and Balor are also factors for him to consider.

While he acknowledges the different paths that all three of the former Bullet Club leaders have taken he feels its important not to mimic their paths or route to the top.

"Doing what I did as a junior, doing what I did in the G1, main eventing in the Tokyo Dome, these are all things that neither AJ nor Finn did in their time in New Japan, so I like to think that all three of us are etching our very different path in pro wrestling."

"As happy and proud as I am for them, I don't ever want to mimic or follow in their footsteps. If I do something I want it to be something completely original or an industry first or something that's never been done before."