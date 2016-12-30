Kurt Angle WWE bound?

Kurt Angle says he is destined for WWE in 2017 source: HD Wallpapers Act

On the list of greatest professional wrestlers in the world, Kurt Angle would not be too far down the list despite the American being 48-years-old.

With Royal Rumble season well underway, the names linked to returns are heating up and The Olympic Hero would be one of the biggest names in recent years.

As the rumors persist it seems that they are set to continue as the man himself claims he is WWE bound according to various promoters.

What's your Angle?

Will the Olympic Hero return following more than 10-years away?

Angle is still one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and is still making history despite being of veteran status, although a return to WWE is still some ways off.

The elder performer is set to take on Alberto Del Rio on February 12 in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom meaning a return at the Royal Rumble on January 29 is very unlikely.

According to Dave Meltzer, Angle has claimed he is returning to WWE in April, which would, unfortunately, rule him out of appearing at WrestleMania on April 3.

Vince McMahon and others within the company have been against bringing the Wrestling Machine back given his poor health record although part-time schedules are becoming more and more common.

With Brock Lesnar and more recently Goldberg on part-time contracts, it still remains a possibility that Angle could return in some capacity.

Earlier in the year, Triple H reportedly called Angle prior to the brand-split according to the veteran himself although there was no talk of a return to the ring at this time.

Unfinished business?

Could Kurt Angle return to take out some unfinished Business in Brock Lesnar?

Angle has accomplished all that there is in wrestling with his list of accomplishments ridiculously long and add to that his Olympic Gold medal and you have one of America's greatest athletes.

While he left due to niggling injuries and feeling burned out thanks to WWE's hectic schedule his time in TNA and in the independent scene may have re-ignited the passion in Angle's heart.

With dream matches against Cody Rhodes and Del Rio, the most anticipated of the indie scene and creating buzz outside WWE, the star quality he provides has not been lost.

The return of Brock Lesnar with whom Angle had a long feud with that culminated when the beast defeated him at 'Mania 19 for the WWE Championship.

With The Conqueror likely battling Goldberg on the Grandest Stage of Them All and a win all but certain - how fitting would it be for another figure of Lesnar's past to return to fight the 39-year-old.