WrestleMania 34 location revealed?

Mania will return to New Orleans. Photo- Cagesideseats.com

Whilst Orlando's WrestleMania 33 hasn't even taken place it appears that WrestleMania 34's location has been revealed today, according to Pro Wrestling Sheets the event will take place from New Orleans, who also hosted the popular WrestleMania 30 event.

Back to New Orleans?

The news has been met positively so far online, largely due to the success of the previous event which was incredibly popular with both the fans and the wrestlers themselves. No confirmation has taken place from WWE yet so the news must be taken with a pinch of salt but all the signs are pointing to a return to New Orleans.

WWE will be hosting Monday Night Raw from New Orleans next week where both Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker will be appearing in what is set to be a blockbuster show which builds towards the Royal Rumble, however, this could also be the time when WWE announce they will return to New Orleans for WrestleMania 34.

Whilst the news has been met with a positive reaction so far, there will no doubt be some fans hoping to see WrestleMania take place in a different venue and state, especially those who travel to the event each year. With several states competing to host the event due to the amount of money and tourism that they gain from hosting there will be some disappointed at not being given the hosting opportunity.

On the other hand, there it also shows just how successful New Orleans was at hosting previously that WWE would happily go back after just four years. This year's WrestleMania so far only has one match announced with Big Show set to take on Shaquille O'Neil with many set to be announced in the coming months, which means the focus on WrestleMania 34 is still a long way away but announcing the host location shows WWE is already planning the biggest show of the year.