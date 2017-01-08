Samoa Joe debuting at the Royal Rumble?

Will Joe appear in the Rumble? Photo- WWE.com

Ever since he debuted in NXT, Samoa Joe has been performing at an incredible level, consistently proving he is one of the best in the world at what he does. Whether working as a heel or a baby face Joe can get the job done and has been in the main event scene of WWE's development brand from the moment he debuted.

Main roster time

As NXT's first ever two-time NXT Champion it is clear that the company has faith in him, originally brought in to provide experience and star power to the brand the time has now come for the submission specialist to make the jump to WWE's main roster and according to reports on NoDQ.com, the Royal Rumble could be the time that takes place.

Ever since his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura was brought to an end Joe has rarely featured on NXT programming, after speculation that he was working with several knocks and pains Joe returned at the most recent tapings to work a dark match. However, the fact he only worked a dark match and didn't enter a new storyline with anyone on the roster is a clear sign that the company doesn't have any plans for him in NXT and after achieving everything possible on the yellow brand the WWE now needs to push him on.

It is clear WWE are building the Rumble to be one of the biggest in recent years with the likes of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar appearing in the Rumble itself, and with potential surprise appearances from Joe, Finn Balor, and the rumored Tye Dillinger, the match is set to be incredibly unpredictable. Fans anticipate this match every year and is one of the most enjoyable to view, with surprise entrants expected seeing Joe would certainly create a big pop from the live crowd and could be a major boost on the road to WrestleMania.

According to reports when he is called up, Joe is expected to move to SmackDown which makes sense as the blue brand does need a boost of star power in terms of singles stars and Joe would tick that box.