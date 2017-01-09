Karl Anderson on Finn Balor's return, a potential Bullet Club reunion

Finn Balor should return soon. Photo: wwe.com

WWE star Karl Anderson appeared on Sam Roberts' podcast and touched on a couple of topics involving former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor.

On Balor's return

Anderson said he could not wait for Balor to return from injury and fears that the former NXT Champion is “kayfabing” him regarding his return date. Anderson told Roberts he would “be hot” at Balor if he returned earlier than Anderson thought.

Balor was last on WWE television on the RAW following SummerSlam. The first ever WWE Universal Champion vacated the title due to a torn labrum sustained while taking Seth Rollins’ powerbomb on the ring barrier the previous night. Balor was set to miss four to six months. Some rumors speculated that Balor could return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match while others downplayed that possibility.

Could Anderson, Gallows, and Balor reunite on RAW? Photo: sportskeeda.com

Anderson also talked about a possible Bullet Club reunion: “We’ll just tear everything apart. That’s one of those pitches we’ve [Anderson and Luke Gallows] thrown.”

Balor, then known as Prince Devitt formed Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2013 after turning on his tag team partner Ryusuke Taguchi. He, Bad Luck Fale, Karl Anderson, and Tama Tonga were the founding members. Later members include the likes of Luke Gallows, A.J. Styles, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, Jeff Jarrett, and Cody Rhodes.

The group uses tactics that are commonplace in American pro wrestling (ref bumps and excessive interference). While those heel tactics are eye rolling to many in the U.S., it was rarely done in Japan, thus getting them over huge as heels in the NJPW. They are just as popular in the states, Bullet Club shirts are one of, if not the top selling shirts in the indies today. The group draws comparisons to similar cool heel groups from the 1990’s such as the NWO or D-Generation X. While heels in Japan, the group often works as babyfaces in U.S. promotions due to their immense popularity.

Balor teased possible reunions with the renamed “Club” after he, Anderson and Gallows were drafted to RAW via cryptic messages on Twitter. WWE further teased this at SummerSlam during a backstage segment with Balor, Anderson, Gallows, and Styles.