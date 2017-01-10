Kayfabenation Wrestling Podcast

This week on the Kayfabe Nation podcast.......

Tom explains why he is "the Greatest Podcaster of all time" and the motivation behind his heel turn......we are joined by Nicholas Cronk, Owner Operator of Alpha Male security.....The Mexican Bruce banner is identified.......Kevin Durant's true height is revealed.....The seedy world of Male mud wrestling is exposed.....Would the world be able to handle a Nia Jax Braun Stroman offspring?.....PLUS: We discuss all things WWE from this past week; as well as list our 5 WORST World champions of all time.

