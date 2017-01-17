News on Drew Galloway's TNA status

Galloway is one of TNA's biggest stars Photo- WrestlingRumours.net

It has been speculated for some time that Drew Galloway's current deal with TNA is coming to an end and the company is interested in resigning him to a new deal, and with Galloway defeating Moose to become the new Impact Grand Champion at the latest tapings in Orlando most people thought was the case. However, according to reports on NoDQ.com that is not the case, in fact, Galloway still has not signed an extension to his TNA contract which is a surprise given that he is now a champion for the company.

It is always a risky decision to put a belt on someone who may not have a future with the company as he could end up leaving as champion if his deal expires whilst he holds the belt, but it is a positive sign for Impact fans as it is likely the company are confident of a new deal.

The future for Galloway

Galloway is currently the WCPW Champion. Photo-YouTube.com

It is reported that TNA wants to have more control over Galloway's outside bookings on the independent circuit which is providing a hold up on him signing a new deal, a situation that is also happening with the Hardy's, whose contracts are also coming to an end in February. Given that all three men are some of TNA's biggest stars it would be a major loss to see any of them leave the company, especially as they have just been taken over and are hoping for a more positive 2017.

Galloway is currently the WCPW Champion and is scheduled to be part of the 5 Star promotions tournament which will be televised as he continues to grow and become one of the biggest names on the independent scenes. Whether Impact would want to stop him from competing at events such as these is unknown but it is clear the company value him highly and are working to keep him under contract and considering his talents that is no surprise.