Kurt Angle reveals who he wants one more match with in WWE

Photo-- PWMania

Kurt Angle, soon to be WWE Hall of Famer was the special guest on Lillian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring. During the interview, Kurt Angle spoke about many topics including revealing how he and Shawn Michaels prepared for their legendary WrestleMania 21 match, how he got into wrestling, and, on why he thinks he spiraled into addiction. He spoke about many things but the biggest was a look to the future and he has talked about the one person he wants to get into the ring with in the WWE and if fans know Kurt Angles work from TNA they will be very familiar with this match, and yes it is one to be excited for.

Who did Kurt Angle say he wanted to face?

The man Angle stated that he would like to face if possible is current WWE Champion, AJ Styles. Kurt Angle has gone on record to say that AJ Styles is the best worker in the world and they can do anything in the ring together and make magic. If you haven't seen the series of matches AJ Styles had with Kurt Angle just go do yourself a favor and watch them on YouTube. When you have AJ Styles, one of the best of all time, and Kurt Angle, another top talent, that can be placed in the same list as two of the best of all time you are going to have magic because both of these men are fearless and can do anything in the ring. One of the best matches they have had is TNA Sacrifice in 2008 that match even though it flew under the radar because of the company it was in especially that time because it was the start of the decline of TNA.

Both men battled at Sacrifice. Photo- Pinterest

What he had to say about AJ Styles.

Kurt Angle goes on to say, "The one that I would really love to have a final match with right now is the kid that’s the hottest right now in WWE and that’s AJ Styles. I wrestled AJ in TNA, and I can tell you that he is every bit as good as Shawn Michaels. The thing with AJ Styles, and I want everybody to realize this–you don’t have to do anything with him. He does all the work. So it’s an easy match for you. He flies around the ring. He does all the bumping. AJ is a special individual where you can go in that ring and literally just stand in the middle and he does everything for you. I have never had a match with anybody that’s been so easy, and every time I worked with him it was a five star match. So AJ’s that kind of talent. He only comes around once in a lifetime, so I’d really love to shake it up with him one more time if I could.