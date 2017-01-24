Are the Broken Hardy's leaving TNA?

The Hardys. Photo- WrestlingRumors.net

We previously reported that the Impact Wrestling contracts of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Drew Galloway are set to expire next month. It’s being said that as of this writing, none of them have re-signed with the company. Even with WWE officials being interested in bringing the Hardy's back to the company, Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline says that “things are looking good for them to stay” with Impact Wrestling. If the Hardy's do decide to stay with the promotion, they have two options. One option is a guaranteed deal that would give them full control of their outside bookings and another guaranteed deal where Impact Wrestling would have to approve their outside bookings. The first option would be a lower money offer, while the second would be significantly higher.



Matt is leaning towards signing a new deal with Impact, while Jeff hasn’t come to terms on the number of dates per year since Impact plans to run a more regular house show schedule.

Matt Hardy's Mission

For anyone who saw Inside the Ropes with Matt Hardy, you will know that Matt Hardy has a mission on his mind, that mission would be to build the Impact brand as much as he can whilst being a front runner for the company. He has already had two-thirds of his wishes complete with Dixie Carter removed from the company and the TNA name being dropped, which he described as having a stink on it.

So all he has to do now is start rebuilding the company to a level near of what it once was or even higher. Another reason Matt Hardy is happy being at impact is he has full creative over his character and what he is doing and is also able to work the Indies just off his name value alone and he is making big money.

Something that rumbles on Twitter is with Impact Wrestling being under new management with Anthem sports they will potentially stop their talents going out to the Indies and have them on their brand alone.