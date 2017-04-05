NXT 3/5/17 Review

All Roads lead to Chicago for NXT (Photo:WrestlingWorldNews)

Dain Dominates!

NXT began in a big way this week as Killian Dain made his way to the ring to compete in singles action against Danny Burch. Burch started quick using his background in boxing but when Burch went to the top rope Dain pounced and attacked. Dain took control of the bout and began to assert his dominance but Burch managed to hit one final flurry and Dain responded with a big shotgun dropkick before hitting the Ulster Plantation to pick up a good win.

Dain showed how dominant he can be (photo:WWE.com)

Heavy Machinery Feast on Appetisers

Next Up is Heavy Machinery taking on Richard Watts and Hector Kunsman this match was only ever going to go one way as Dozovic and Knight controlled this bout from start to finish. Knight tosses Kunsman clear across the ring with a double arm suplex. Dozovic picks up both Watts and Kunsman at the same time for a slam as Knight Jumps on his back for the finish. Following the match the big men got on the mic and claimed that they were done with the appetisers. They now wanted to take on the main course of The Authors of Pain.

DIY Hoping for a Fair Opportunity

We then heard from DIY who claim that they are owed a fair rematch for the NXT Tag Team Championships. They also say Heavy Machinery is big, they rhyme and they are both guys with the eyes to get the prize but the line for a shot at AOP starts behind DIY.

Itami Makes A Statement

Next up Hideo Itami took on Kona Reeves in his first match since returning from injury but it was Reeves who started by attacking Itami from behind. Following a brief exchange Reeves starts by flooring Itami with a right hand but instead of taking advantage of this he begins to nonchalantly kick Itami in the head but this was a mistake as Itami pops up and slaps the taste out of Kona Reeves’ mouth and he sets him up for the Hesitation Dropkick/GTS combo to get a decisive win

Itami after making a huge staement by winning (photo:WWE.com)

Huge Match for Next Week

We then get a huge announcement from General Manager William Regal that next week on NXT we will see Hideo Itami and Roderick Strong do battle to determine the #1 Contender to Bobby Roode’s NXT Championship at Takeover: Chicago. That’s one the NXT universe will look forward to.

Chaos Rules in Woman's Battle Royal

Then in the main event we had a Woman’s Battle Royal to determine who will face Asuka at Takeover: Chicago two weeks from Saturday.

Order of Elimination

1. Victoria Gonzalez

2. Bianca Blair

3. Rachel Evers

4. Sara Bridges

5. Daria Berenato and Lacey Evans

6. Kimberlee

7. Candice LaRae

8. Alyiah

9. Liv Morgan

10. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

Is anyone ready for Auska?

We were then left with Ruby Riot, Nikki Cross, and Ember Moon and as these women fought to gain a golden opportunity Asuka attacked all three woman and the match was ended and we had no definitive answer as to who would be facing Asuka that was until William Regal made his way out to announce at NXT Takeover: Chicago Asuka will face Riot, Moon, and Cross in a fatal four-way two weeks from Saturday