Raw Preview- 8/5/2017

Will the 'It' couple takeover the United Kingdom? Photo- WWE.com

This week, Monday Night Raw emanates from London, England, which guarantees one thing; a rabid crowd. With a loud audience comes expectations and fans will have high hopes for tonight's show. With Payback now firmly in the rearview mirror, the focus must begin on the next Raw exclusive pay per view, Extreme Rules, and that build will really kick into gear tonight.

The 'it' couple look to reclaim gold

Last week was another standout night in The Miz's career, defeating both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to become the number one contender for Dean Ambrose's Intercontinental Championship, and whilst he certainly had some help from Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe, the result is undeniable.

Now, this week there is no doubt that the 'it' couple will be as boastful as usual as they look to reclaim the gold they lost when they were on SmackDown Live. The focus now for The Miz will be when he gets his title shot and as the champion claimed last week, he is prepared to defend the belt at any time, any place. Will the match take place tonight in London, or will The Miz have to wait patiently until Extreme Rules, when the match could be put in a stipulation that could benefit the Lunatic Fringe?

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins seek answers

Whilst The Miz managed to gain the pinfall victory in last week's main event, he certainly had an assist from both Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe and tonight, both Balor and Rollins will no doubt be looking for retribution, and answers. Samoa Joe's attack is clear, after being defeated by Rollins at Payback, yet for the Eater of Worlds, his decision to attack the Demon remains a mystery, and the former NXT Champion will be seeking answers this evening.

Who can dethrone the 'Goddess'?

Can anyone stop the champions momentum? Photo- WWE.com

After being drafted to Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss has dominated the women's division, picking up exactly where she left off over on the blue brand. After defeating Bayley for the Women's Championship and then pinning her again the night after it is fair to say the Goddess has had Bayley's number. But with a title rematch set to take place in the future, the former champion could be out for some much-needed momentum heading into their inevitable match.

Tag Team Turmoil

The tag team division is hotting up on Raw and even though The Revival are still out injured, there is a stacked division that is all hoping to stand out. Tonight on Raw, the tag teams will get that opportunity, as tag team turmoil takes place on the red brand, with every team in the division looking to become the number one contender for the Hardy Boyz' titles.

Who will become number one contender? Photo- WWE.com

Only one team can head to Extreme Rules and with the recent attitudes of Sheamus and Cesaro, they could be the heavy favorites, whilst The Club and Enzo and Big Cass still have a score to settle with each other. As well as them, the Golden Truth have made it clear they want to become champions and former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, Rhyno and Heath Slater will be hoping to become the first team to hold the belts on both brands.

A tag team turmoil match begins with two teams and is an elimination process until only one team remains standing, becoming the new number one contenders. Luck could also play a factor, as being picked to enter the match last will allow one team to enter fresh, whilst the teams that begin the match must last against every team in the division to become number one contenders.

What's next for Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns

After both men missed last week's Raw, showing the effects of their battle at Payback, it is clear that the rivalry between both men is far from over, and tonight could see some answers as to what the future has in store for their feud.

It could be a big night for Raw GM, Kurt Angle, who will be returning to England with the WWE for the first time since his return to the company, but that nostalgic feeling might not last too long for the Hall of Famer when these two monsters start creating havoc, and a decision may be needed as to what should happen next.