JR set to commentate WWE UK matches

JR is set to return, soon. Photo- The Independent

Since his return to the commentary booth and the WWE at WrestleMania 33, fans have been wondering what the future would hold for WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross. Well now, we have our answer as he announced this week that he will be returning to the commentary booth, very soon, to commentate on the recent WWE United Kingdom matches that took place in Norwich.

JR's new role

WWE taped the events that took place over the two night WWE UK shows and announced that they will be airing on the WWE Network in the near future. Not only is this a positive announcement in the fact fans will be treated to more WWE UK action, something that people have wanted more of since the tournament, but it will also see the return of JR.

He revealed on his blog that he will be joining WWE's newest and current NXT commentator, Nigel McGuinness, whom JR called "talented" to call all of the action when it airs on the Network. Speaking of the role, JR stated that he is "happy for this opportunity," not only because he gets to "call bouts involving new wrestlers," for him, but also because he gets to work with a new broadcast partner, which JR believes will "freshen up all facets of the process."

Nigel McGuinness will have the honor of calling the night with JR. Photo- WWE.com

It is clear from his blog that JR is excited about the opportunity and the announcement has been met with a great response from wrestling fans. With the future of the WWE UK shows still very much up in the air, it is not yet known if this will be the official announcing team for when that weekly show begins to run, but it is a promising sign that it could happen and that the WWE will be using JR moving forwards.

WWE has also not announced the official date that these matches will be released on the Network, but considering the shows featured a number one contenders match for Tyler Bate's, WWE United Kingdom Championship, a match that will take place at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, it would make sense for it to be shown prior to then.