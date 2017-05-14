Adam Cole status update

Is Adam Cole on his way to WWE? (image: Online World of Wrestling)

Adam Cole is one of the most popular independent performers in the world but his days performing for Ring of Honor and other companies may be behind him.

The 27-year-old was recently 'fired' from the Bullet Club under order of Kenny Omega with The Villain Marty Scurll the man doing the dirty work at ROH's War of the Worlds events.

While his tenure in ROH may be over his time in the industry is only getting started with Dave Meltzer claiming it is between New Japan Pro Wrestling and WWE.

Adam Cole's status

Just like the past leader of the Bullet Club, AJ Styles - Cole suffered the same fate as he prepares to embark on ventures new.

The Phenomenal One left the group in 2016 at New Japan, as he packed his bags for WWE a place that the 2010 Rookie of the Year is now seemingly destined to also go.

Cole, real name Austin Jenkins made history in ROH, capturing the World Championship a record three times but NXT is beckoning with Triple H and co. having their eyes on him for a while now..

With the developmental roster seeing a number of top independent stars placed around the arena during their various TakeOver specials, it is likely that another star will be present at TakeOver Chicago on May 20.

Previously, current NXT Champion Bobby Roode has been a ringside spectator while most recently former WWE 'chosen-one' Drew Galloway was also in attendance.

The focus of the performer around the ring often overshadows the action inside the squared circle but also signifies the magnitude of their presence.

While this may not be the last we see of Cole as he has more independent dates to complete, it is looking likely that his time in ROH is over.

Check out Cole's exit here.

AJ Styles on the importance of NXT

While speculation has arose regarding Cole's future, the prospect of a main roster move immediately is unlikely and it may prove to be a good move according to Styles.

He said "The learning curve is very steep and you better learn very quickly if you're able to bypass NXT. I said this to Triple H that they need to go to NXT.

"There's so much that goes on to just the camera and the way that it's directed at you that I didn't learn anywhere else. They want it done a certain way. Either they throw you into the fire and it's sink or swim or you go into NXT and learn."

Styles is one of the only performers to have bypassed WWE in recent years with even Shinsuke Nakamura finding his feet at Full Sail University.

Check out the full interview with Inside the Ropes here.