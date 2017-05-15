Raw Preview- 15/5/2017

Who will walk out Intercontinental Champion? Photo- WWE.com

Following a slightly underwhelming Monday Night Raw last week in England, the WWE rolls on as the red brand continues to build towards their next exclusive special event, Extreme Rules. Whilst there is only one match confirmed (as of writing) that match does happen to be for the Intercontinental Championship as Dean Ambrose defends against The Miz in what should be a stellar match as both men continue to work hard in an attempt to make the title as important as possible.

What's next for Roman Reigns?

Last week Roman Reigns made a huge impact when he attacked Braun Strowman, forcing the Monster amongst Men to retreat to the back, nursing his injured shoulder following the Big Dog's attack. With Strowman expected to be out of action for over a month due to his legitimate injury, tonight's Raw should give fans an insight into what the future holds for Reigns until Strowman makes his return.

Reigns destroyed Strowman last week. Photo- WWE.com

There has been speculation that he could enter a mini-feud with Bray Wyatt, who is also without a rival heading into Extreme Rules. The two men have faced each other before in what was an entertaining rivalry, and this could be a good pit stop until Strowman's return to action.

Will Sheamus and Cesaro be DELETED?

Sheamus and Cesaro officially became the number one contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships last week, outlasting every single team in the tag team turmoil match, to earn a shot at the Hardy Boyz' titles at Extreme Rules. The current champions attempted a face to face confrontation last week, only for the new challengers to avoid it by retreating up the ramp.

Will the Hardy's be out to DELETE their future opponents this week? It is likely that we will see an interaction between the four men, and perhaps Matt Hardy's broken personality will continue to slowly creep out.

Get by with a little help from my friend

Alexa Bliss found herself a new best friend during last week's Raw, in the form of Nia Jax and whilst Bliss wasn't overly happy with the situation, she certainly didn't complain when Jax helped her score a pinfall victory over Mickie James.

With a future title match against Bayley looming around the corner, having Jax by her side will surely be a major boost, not only physically but mentally too and it can be expected that Bliss will be playing up on that and using Jax to her advantage.

Seth Rollins seeks revenge

The battles between Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins are by no means finished as last week's assault by Joe highlighted, and it can certainly be expected that the Kingslayer will be seeking revenge at the first available moment this week.

Will Joe get the upper hand again? Photo-WWE.com

The feud between the two men has been entertaining so far and making the rivalry more personal can only be a positive thing for the fans and for the feud in general. This war seems set to rage on until at least Extreme Rules, and they now need to take it up a gear in order for it to live up to the potential it has.

Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose has been on a quest to make the Intercontinental Championship important and valued once again and as the belts stock continues to rise, so does Ambrose's who has been back to his best in recent weeks. With the Universal Championship away with Brock Lesnar, the Intercontinental Championship has quickly become the most prized possession on the red brand.

This week see's Ambrose defend that belt against the former champion, The Miz, in what should be an entertaining match as both guys look to steal the show. With Maryse by his side, The Miz will likely be up to his usual cheap tricks in order to regain the championship, but whether this match has a clean finish will remain to be seen.