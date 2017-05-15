WWE announces U.K. special

The special airs this Friday. Photo- WWE.com

The WWE United Kingdom roster took part in two special shows in Norwich, England during the WWE's European tour, with those matches being filmed for a Network special in the near future. Today WWE has announced that the WWE U.K. special will air on the WWE Network this Friday, May 19 at 3 pm ET.

This is tremendous news for those fans who have been patiently waiting since the WWE U.K. Championships to have more action from this talented roster, and whilst there have been a few exhibition matches on episodes of NXT, this show will be more in line with where WWE are eventually hoping to take it with a weekly show.

What to expect?

It was announced recently by Jim Ross himself that he and NXT commentator, Nigel McGuinness would be calling the action for the special and that has now been confirmed by the WWE.

Several matches have also been announced, two of which have a major impact on this weekend's NXT TakeOver: Chicago, which will feature a WWE U.K. Championship match for the first time in TakeOver history. But the question remains as to who will be competing in that match on Saturday.

A number one contenders match between Trent Seven and Pete Dunne is going to take place on Friday's special, determining who will challenge for the prestigious title. Of course, Dunne was in the finals of the WWE U.K. Championships, whilst Seven has already had a shot at the belt on an episode of NXT.

Tyler Bate will be in action. Photo- Sky Sports

As well as the number one contender's match, Tyler Bate will be defending his championship against high-flying Mark Andrews, who impressed fans during the Blackpool tournament. These matches are of high significance with the winners of both progressing to Chicago to battle for the belt at TakeOver.

Alongside those two stellar contests will be a match between Wolfgang and Joseph Conners, two of the more experienced and talented roster members who fans should keep an eye on for the future. Whilst the night was primarily focused on the UK talent, several members of the 205 Live roster also competed on the night and a tag team match featuring Rich Swann and Dan Moloney against TJP and The Brian Kendrick also took place and will air on Friday's special.