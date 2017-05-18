NXT Review 05/17/17

Is this a sign of things to come? Photo: WWE.com

McIntyre Wins

Drew McIntyre opened this week’s NXT where he looked to continue his hot streak by taking on Sean Maluta. Drew started the fight very well and dominated the early part of the match.Maluta used his unique offense to try and keep the Scottish Warrior at bay. This didn’t last long as McIntyre went on the warpath and he cracked Maluta with a huge headbutt and ended up hitting the Claymore to get the win.

McIntyre getting the Win (photo:WWE.com)

After the match, Drew McIntyre then responded to Wesley Blake’s comments from last week when Blake belittled Drew and he then proceeded to issue a challenge to Wesley Blake for a match next week when NXT is in Chicago.

Is Strong insane?

Next, we go back to what happened when NXT went off the air last week as Sanity attacked Roderick Strong and we saw “The Messiah of the Backbreaker” demand a match with Eric Young at NXT Takeover: Chicago. Eric Young then granted Strong the match and we now have the final match set for Takeover: Chicago.

Deville makes a Statement

With a huge Woman’s Title match coming up in Chicago both Sonya Deville and Lacey Evans were out to prove that they both deserve to be in the NXT Woman’s Championship picture. Both these women traded everything they had in the ring with Deville used her background in MMA to try and punish Lacey Evans, but she had a response for almost everything Deville had. That was until she hit Evans with a kick right on the jaw for the win, cementing her as a potential contender in the near future.

It was a case of Ohno for Almas

Then in the main event, we saw Kassius Ohno take on Andrade “Cien” Almas and this was a hard hitting bout from beginning to end as both men traded everything they had with one another. Towards the end of the contest Andrade Almas hit a huge tornado DDT but only managed a two count and this seemed to wake Ohno up and he hit a series of repeated kicks and elbows which were the set up for Death by Elbow which got Ohno the win.

Ohno Goes High Risk (Photo:WWE.com)

Roode Goes to Sleep Again!

Then NXT Champion Bobby Roode made his way to the ring to talk about his upcoming title defense against Hideo Itami. Roode stated the fact that Hideo has spent two years out injured and that at Takeover he was going to beat Itami. This brought Itami out who was stopped by William Regal and a plethora of NXT Security, only he managed to break through the wall and he attacked Roode and Security, eventually, making Roode Go To Sleep once again.