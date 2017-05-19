Tommaso Ciampa potentially injured at live event

Could Ciampa miss TakeOver? Photo- WWE.com

The NXT Tag Team Championship ladder match that is scheduled to take place at tomorrow night's NXT TakeOver: Chicago could be in doubt following an incident at an NXT live event last night in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

One-half of #DIY, Tommaso Ciampa was possibly involved in a legitimate injury that has cast a shadow of doubt over whether he will be able to compete at this weekend's event, meaning the entire match could be pulled from the show.

The incident

#DIY were taking on Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY at the house show when Ciampa attempted a leaping knee attack to the outside (footage in the video below), but reportedly landed wrong and immediately clutched his ankle as fans in attendance report the former Tag Team Champion yelling in pain.

The 'X' sign was quickly flashed by the official in charge of the match and NXT's medical team rushed down to ringside to attend to him and helped him hobble to the back on one leg as the match was thrown out as a no contest. This is obviously a huge blow to those involved in the match and NXT in general, with #DIY one of the brand's most popular teams and the rumors surrounding a potential angle splitting the tag team all might have to be put on the back burner if the injury is serious.

New plans?

There has been no official word from WWE as of writing so the extent of the injury is not yet known and the damage could prove to be minimal meaning the original plans for TakeOver can go ahead. Of course, NXT TakeOver: Chicago has already been dealt one injury blow with Ember Moon having to be pulled from the show due to injuries and they will be hoping to avoid another change to a top match on the card if they can help it.

Should they have to change there are several options with Heavy Machinery potentially being able to fill the gap as the challengers, or NXT has countless top talents without a match on the show with; Drew McIntyre, Andrade Almas, No Way Jose and Aleister Black all not booked and could easily be drafted in on short notice to fill the void.