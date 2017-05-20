Live Updates, Commentary and Results of NXT TakeOver: Chicago

NXT TakeOver: Chicago has all the potential to be another classic show, with a strong card on display and the fact the event is taking place in Chicago, who are known for being a fantastic crowd, we should be set for a fantastic evening of wrestling.

Itami has been waiting to get his hands on the NXT Championship for several years now, with injuries holding him back it could be a case of now or never for him, whilst Roode has been nothing but dominant since bursting onto the scene and won't be planning on changing that.

In the main event of the evening, the Glorious, Bobby Roode defends his NXT Championship against the newly returned, Hideo Itami in a match that sees two unique styles clash over NXT's richest prize.

NXT Championship Match- Bobby Roode (c) vs Hideo Itami

With Ember Moon's injury forcing her out of what was supposed to be a fatal four way, Asuka has already had some help, but the unstable Cross and the fearless Riot are no slouches and I believe we could see a new champion crowned tonight.

Now the Empress of Tomorrow must once again prove why she is undefeated in NXT and overcome the odds against both Cross and Riot in a situation where she doesn't even need to be pinned to lose her title.

Will Asuka remain undefeated? Photo- WWE.com

Asuka's cockiness may have got the better of her, overstepping the line and forcing Mr.Regal to put her in this triple threat match against two of NXT's very best in the forms of Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot.

NXT Women's Championship Match- Asuka (c) vs Nikki Cross vs Ruby Riot

For the champion, it has been a terrific run, defending his championship several times in front of the NXT crowd already, Tyler Bate should feel comfortable in these surroundings, in what is the biggest match of both men's career, look for them to attempt to steal the show.

Dunne has shown he is capable of anything in the past and doesn't tend to play by the rules, something which already has him in hot water with NXT GM, William Regal.

Pete Dunne earned the right to become number one contender during last night's special event on the WWE Network and is not out to claim what he believes is rightfully his, by any means necessary.

The United Kingdom Championship will be defended for the first time in TakeOver history this evening in what is set to be a classic encounter between the two men who battled in the finals of the tournament to crown the first ever champion.

United Kingdom Championship Match- Tyler Bate (c) vs Pete Dunne

Unfortunately, Tommaso Ciampa suffered an injury during a live event earlier in the week and his official status is still unknown, meaning this match could end up being changed or removed from the show altogether, but details on that will be released during the show.

The tag team matches of NXT are always incredibly entertaining and not to be missed and when a ladder stipulation, which has created countless legendary tag team matches, is thrown into the mix, then this could be something special.

The first tag team ladder match in the history of NXT takes place tonight in Chicago as AOP defend their tag team gold against long-standing rivals, #DIY in what will no doubt be a show stealing match.

NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match- Author's of Pain (c) vs #DIY

Both men are incredibly experienced with Young spending many years with TNA whilst Strong was often known as Mr.ROH after spending so many years with the company, so they have no problem with performing at the highest level which should make this a terrific match up between two men looking to climb the card in NXT.

Young has been dominant and dangerous ever since he debuted in NXT and with his wild SAnitY brothers by his side he certainly has strength in numbers which is sure to give him a major advantage in this match.

Will SAnitY help out their leader? Photo-WWE.com

Strong has been on the best run of his WWE career in recent weeks and almost became number one contender to the NXT Championship, falling just short, but his elation was quickly ruined by an ambush from SAnitY who have not forgotten the help Strong gave to Tye Dillinger in previous months.

One of the most personal matches of the evening sets SAnitY leader, Eric Young compete against Roderick Strong in what should be an extremely entertaining battle.

Eric Young vs Roderick Strong

Tonight is the latest TakeOver event from WWE's developmental brand, NXT, and if it is anything like any of the previous incarnations then we are in for something special. We have a stacked card with four championship matches and plenty of personal feuds for what should be a fantastic night of wrestling as NXT look to steal the weekend again.

Welcome, everyone to VAVEL USA's coverage for tonight's NXT TakeOver: Chicago. My name is Matthew Wilkinson and I will be providing minute-by-minute updates throughout the show of all the action and results, as well as an in-depth preview, so sit back, relax and enjoy.