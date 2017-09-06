WWE Announces Signing Of Donavon Dijak

Feast your eyes on WWE's latest signing. Photo-Twitter.com

After several months of rumours, the WWE has announced this week that Donavon Dijak has joined the company, moving to the WWE Performance Centre as well as joining the WWE NXT roster, which is quickly becoming one of, if not the strongest roster in wrestling.

The news has been met with an excellent response on social media from the WWE Universe who are already aware of Dijak's work and his impending debut will surely see him gain a tremendous reaction. This marks the second impressive independent signing in recent weeks with Lio Rush as WWE continues to pick at the very best wrestlers around the world who have made a name for themselves without them. Fresh from this past weekend's annual Battle Of Los Angeles event, which was won for the second time by another of the independent scene's biggest names, Ricochet, Dijak heads to Orlando with plenty of momentum behind him.

His Future

The question now turns to when the 6'7" former ROH Top Prospect will join the NXT roster which is currently loaded with top stars, especially since the arrival of three other former ROH names in; Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Adam Cole.

Dijak is 30 years of age and has plenty of miles left in the tank as long as he stays healthy, but how long will WWE be prepared to let a man of his talent and ability just train at the Performance Centre? Given Dijak's past as an ROH superstar he could potentially be used as a fourth member to Cole's new group as he is unique to the other three members due to his size and strength, but whether a fourth man is needed is debatable.

Rumours have also been doing the rounds lately that WWE is considering creating a mid-card title for the NXT brand and given that the company only continues to sign more and more talent for the third brand, perhaps that would be a wise idea for people such as Dijak to start with. Either way, whenever and however he eventually debuts, Dijak has all the natural tools to be a major success in the company and he has the potential to go far with WWE.

