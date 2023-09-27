Monetize your content with VAVEL Platform

In order to be independent and enable each individual to manage their own audience and monetize it, VAVEL introduces its own Subscription Platform, a 'Super Multimedia Platform' where every creator or company will have a publishing channel to monetize their own digital community through videos, live broadcasts, podcasts, and articles.



The platform is aimed at supporting the creation of sustainable businesses for creators by generating 'supporters' from you followers, family of friends in a monthly subscription model. All of this will be accompanied by a new mobile app available on iOS and Android.

What benefits does a superplatform have over social networks?

SOCIAL NETWORKS SUPER - PLATFORM SUCCESS METRIC FOLLOWERS PAYING SUBSCRIBERS OBJECTIVE VISIBILITY GENERATION OF REGULAR INCOME VOLATILITY HIGH RISK (ALGORITHMS) SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS (SOLID MEMBERSHIP BASE) INCOME STABILITY VOLATILITY (CAN VARY DRASTICALLY) MORE CONSTANT AND PREDICTABLE CONTENT CONTROL LIMITED COMPLETE BY THE CREATOR MONETIZATION ADS (INDIRECT) DIRECT (MEMBERSHIPS / PAY PER VIEW) DATA OWNERSHIP PLATFORM CONTENT CREATOR INTERACTION SUPERFICIAL / FOLLOWERS / HATERS MORE COMMITTED (PAYING USERS) CUSTOMIZATION BASED ON ALGORITHMS BASED ON THE CREATOR AND USER PREFERENCES PRIVACY SOMETIMES COMPROMISED CONTROL AND SECURITY DEPENDENCY BASED ON ATTENTION. LOW-COST CONTENTS BASED ON VALUE. STABILITY IN CREATED CONTENTS COST FREE WITH ADS PAYMENTS FOR ADDED VALUE

Over the past year, we have been developing a promising membership platform to manage the relationship between creators and their audiences, along with a payment gateway that will have the capability to make and receive payments using standard payment methods and cryptocurrencies.

VAVEL Platform

It operates through a subscription / pay per view platform, customizable that each author has available in their panel.

Web version already available, mobile app version for Android and iOS coming soon. REVENUE MODEL Revenue in 70/30 scheme, with an additional 5% for referred accounts (70/5/25)

Pay per view, ideal for exclusive and live content. MONETIZABLE TEST VERSION ALREADY AVAILABLE BETA version already available for video and podcast.

Invite model: If you create content or know someone, you can invite them and take 5% of their earnings.

All those people who want to propose to start using the video and podcast platform and publish their content should refer to jabega [ad] vavel.com.

The launch aims to boost this model due to the significant positive impact it brings, and to enable media companies and content creators to build sustainable businesses, given the challenging and volatile situation created by the era of views and clicks.

The platform will also enable creators to have their own space and area to publish articles, live events, videos, and podcasts on it.

The way to view videos, articles, or podcasts will be customized by each creator, who can create multiple subscription levels and publish their content publicly and openly or exclusively for their 'patrons'.

The platform features a referral program through invitations. For creators or companies who invite other creators, VAVEL will give them 5% of their earnings (provided by the platform). From the payments, the creator will receive 70% of the earnings, and the platform will receive 30% (25% in the case of a referral). Therefore, if someone generates $10,000 per month, the referring account will receive $500 per month. These payments will have the option to be paid in cryptocurrencies if selected as a way to avoid local currency (FIAT) depreciation.

Pay-per-view will be available for live broadcasts, events, videos, articles, or podcasts

Content can also be sold individually through pay-per-view, where the creator selects the price to be paid for viewing or listening to a single video, live stream, article, or podcast. Ideal for conferences and exclusive content.

Useful features: subscriber list and available chat

Creators will have a creator dashboard with various useful functionalities, including an internal chat for seamless contact with their followers or automatic email notifications from the platform when publishing new content or making any relevant changes. The dashboard will facilitate communication and focus not only on acquiring new subscribers but also on the convenience of retaining them.

Working on audio-to-video translation to promote international monetization

We have started experimenting with an incredibly exciting project, based on translating the audio of videos into other languages while preserving the speaker's tone through artificial intelligence. This allows us to create a turning point in markets that can be addressed by a creator. For instance, in this case, a yoga instructor would transition from having a potential audience in their native language to turning their subscribers into an international audience, exponentially increasing their monetization opportunities.



VAVEL Video: analysis, reports, historical content, TV shows... Endless possibilities

VAVEL Audio: podcasts, music, radio... Discover its possibilities

Features already available for current authors

From this new dashboard available in the editor, yiu can view and withdraw your earnings, see your subscribers, edit and modify your subscription plans, and more. Log in for new creators is by invitation.

