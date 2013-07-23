KP fitness concern: James Taylor - Nick Compton

It would appear as though England’s dazzling batsman Kevin Pietersen is a doubt for the third Ashes test and potentially the rest of the series with a calf strain.

Whilst the player and the ECB are keeping tight lipped over Pietersen’s fitness, the fact that the 33 year-old wasn’t able to spend any time fielding in the Australian second innings isn’t a good sign, the omens don’t look good either; the last summer Ashes in 2009 saw Pietersen ruled out for the last three tests.

Batting coach and former England test opener, Graham Gooch, has already suggested another batsman might be called up for cover.

But who will that be?

The lead contenders at the moment are believed to be Nick Compton and the small figure of James Taylor.

Both batsman have had test experience but both have also received unceremonious dumping’s from the first 11.

23 year-old Taylor played two test’s last summer against South Africa but found going tough and averaged just 16 with a high score of 34 and wasn’t picked for the following winter tours.

Compton, 30, was very unhappy at being dropped for the Ashes after opening in the last 3 series, including the historic victory in India. He averages

31 from his nine test matches, but despite scoring back to back centuries in New Zealand, in the return visit he struggled against a largely gentle attack.

I hope Taylor gets the nod, however both players are very different in style.

I backed Compton at the start of the series to keep his place, not over Joe Root but over Jonny Bairstow.

I feel he is more technically sound than Bairstow but has an issue with temperament, when under pressure to make runs against New Zealand the Somerset man cracked and it became difficult viewing.

I think part of the problem is, (and a lot of people forget this), the runs scored that got Compton his test place had come mainly from number 3+4, I don’t think opening in England suits him.

Of course if he is picked, it would be in the middle order but since he’s been back at Somerset they’ve used him as an opener, meaning he hasn’t been in the middle order for nearly a year now, it’s not the easiest situation to fall back into.

James Taylor is in a much better position than he was last year.

When he was called up last year, the Nottinghamshire man wasn’t on top form and was averaging fewer than 40 but this time around he is on fire and has hit over 800 runs averaging around 55 and crucially from the middle order- almost double the runs of Compton.

Last year he walked out to face a pace attack that is arguably the best in world cricket right now, and while Australia boast good seamers like Ryan Harris and Peter Siddle, they aren’t quite the same level as Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander and as Taylor prefers facing pace this could work In his favour.

Compton is a spin specialist and Old Trafford is a turning pitch which could work in his favour, especially if Australia go with two front line spinners but without being disrespectful, neither Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon or Fawad Ahmed are world class and I'm sure Taylor has made runs against better spinners in the County Championship.

It would make sense to pick the 23 year-old Taylor in the long term as well. Even if he wasn’t in better form than Compton, which he is, it would be much better to get him used to test cricket now, I fully expect Taylor to be Jonathon Trott’s replacement at number three when he retires.

Realistically Compton has only about two or three years at the top of his game.

The Taylor/Compton debate also goes to show how far off the test radar Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan have fallen, this time last year it was a straight fight between those two for the number six slot. It just goes to show how important scoring county runs are.

Of course this all becomes irrelevant if ‘KP’ is fit but England has shown in recent years, you can never be too cautious or prepared.