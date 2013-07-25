David Warner hits Century for Australia A

David Warner scored a cracking 193 yesterday for Australia A - South Africa A. Australia declared on 474/4 with Glenn Maxwell on 155 not out. Warner hit 29 4's and one 6. Warner was bowled by De Lange after 226 balls, Warner is fighting back for his place after being dropped after hitting England and Yorkshire star Joe Root. Will this win him is place back? Australia are playing against Sussex where James Taylor will play for Sussex to win a place for the injured KP And also other Australia players will bat and bowl to win a place in the Aussie team. Matthew Wade who is also good with the bat is also going to Sussex, the Australian Wicket Keepr is fighting with Brad Haddin for his place, said about Warner

"Anyone that puts their hand up in this game has a chance to play in the Test," said Wade. "We saw David Warner got 190 [for Australia A in South Africa] so he has probably put his hand up for a spot, and if any player does that and scores a big hundred here they have a chance as well.

"We all think big hundreds, but it's really nice to see David score that, he's been under a bit of pressure and a few things have gone wrong for him over the last couple of months, so as a team, as the Australian cricket team, we're stoked to see him do what he did. He's set the bar high for the guys over the next few days to try and get a double hundred and beat him." Warner will be looking to either bat as a operner, but won't mind batting lower down the order. The Team at Sussex is

Australia: Cowan (capt), Hughes, Khawaja, Smith, Wade, Faulkner, Agar, Turner, Starc, Lyon, Bird.

Sussex: (from) Anyon, Hamilton-Brown, Hatchett, Jackson (wkt), Jordan, Liddle, Machan, Miller, Nash (capt), Panesar, Taylor, Wells, Yardy