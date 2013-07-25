DRS dilemma

The Umpire Decision Review System, otherwise known as DRS, has been a hot topic in cricket since its inception in 2009 but perhaps the technology has never been under such intense scrutiny as it has for these summer Ashes.
The last two test matches have given the DRS detractors plenty of fuel to add to the fire.
One of the biggest talking points was the dismissal of Jonathan Trott is the first test at Trent Bridge.
On-field Aleem Dar had adjudged that Mitchell Starc’s in-swinging ball to Trott had hit an inside edge on the bat and was not a leg-before-wicket dismissal.
On review, the slow motion showed deviation from bat onto pad which would support Dar’s decision yet nothing showed on one hot spot angle and the, other, side-on image was ‘unavailable’, and since there was no clear evidence that no bat was involved, England were furious when third umpire- Marais Erasmus ove
rturned the decision, much to Dar’s frustrations.
The ICC was forced to apologise in the aftermath of the complaint.
DRS has hit the headlines for different reasons as well.
A lot has been made of the poor usage of the technology by Australia in the series.
Back in the first test again, Captain Michael Clarke and his bowlers had poorly used up two reviews where decisions were upheld and then when Stuart Broad clearly edged a catch to slip, an edge which the umpire missed, there were no reviews left.
Shane Watson in particular has been branded selfish for his overzealous use of DRS.
At Lords, his upheld lbw decision had meant when his opening partner Chris Rogers received a poor decision (right), he felt he shouldn’t use up
the last of his side’s reviews in a match that England would go on to win heavily.
It now means that Watson has reviewed seven lbw decisions in his test career- none have been overturned…
It has led to calls that the technology should be at the umpires discretion or that India’s refusal to have technology in games involving them, has been a refusal that makes sense.
Since DRS has come in though, more correct decisions have eventually been made.
90% of the headlines that involves DRS are to do with human error/captaincy error rather than technological error, 90-95% of the time technology works in cricket.
Of course it isn’t perfect, and Trott’s decision proves that.
But at the moment it’s the best we have and it’s making the game better and if India don’t want to use it, then they don’t have to, but the other countries shouldn’t have to go without just because of the say-so of another.
Everything might just be a little quieter on this front if Watson and Broad had both just walked, but that’s for another debate….