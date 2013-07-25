DRS dilemma

The Umpire Decision Review System, otherwise known as DRS, has been a hot topic in cricket since its inception in 2009 but perhaps the technology has never been under such intense scrutiny as it has for these summer Ashes.

The last two test matches have given the DRS detractors plenty of fuel to add to the fire.

One of the biggest talking points was the dismissal of Jonathan Trott is the first test at Trent Bridge.

On-field Aleem Dar had adjudged that Mitchell Starc’s in-swinging ball to Trott had hit an inside edge on the bat and was not a leg-before-wicket dismissal.

On review, the slow motion showed deviation from bat onto pad which would support Dar’s decision yet nothing showed on one hot spot angle and the, other, side-on image was ‘unavailable’, and since there was no clear evidence that no bat was involved, England were furious when third umpire- Marais Erasmus ove

rturned the decision, much to Dar’s frustrations.

The ICC was forced to apologise in the aftermath of the complaint.

DRS has hit the headlines for different reasons as well.

A lot has been made of the poor usage of the technology by Australia in the series.

Back in the first test again, Captain Michael Clarke and his bowlers had poorly used up two reviews where decisions were upheld and then when Stuart Broad clearly edged a catch to slip, an edge which the umpire missed, there were no reviews left.

Shane Watson in particular has been branded selfish for his overzealous use of DRS.