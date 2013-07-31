Kevin Pietersen winning fitness race

England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been given a boost ahead of the third Ashes test after his captain Alastair Cook revealed his chances of playing are “pretty good” as Pietersen recovers from injury.

The calf strain that the 33 year-old picked up in the second test victory over Australia at Lords had threatened to keep the former captain out.

Early signs indicated that it would be touch and go as to whether Pietersen would be fit for the clash at Old Trafford and selectors were forced to add Nottinghamshire batsman, James Taylor, to a 14 man squad for the clash.

However, after coming through a 15 minute indoor nets session, Pietersen then took part in some light training outdoors with the ECB insisting he would be given until right up until Thursday morning, the start of the third test, to prove his fitness.

It potentially means Taylor (right)might have to wait a little longer to pick up his third test cap.

The 5ft 6in right hander proved his credentials with an unbeaten century against the Aussies in a tour match for Sussex, a one-off appearance for the Sharks on the encouragement of the selectors.

There is a chance that both Pietersen and Taylor, who enjoyed a 147 run partnership in the latter’s maiden test against South Africa last year, could miss it if England opt for spring a surprise and field a five-man bowling attack.

Though that isn’t the preferred course and the only other likely selection headache is who will take their places in a four man bowling attack.

Fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will almost certainly play barring injury, as will spinner Graeme Swann.

Fast bowler Tim Bresnan took four wickets and scored 45 runs at Lords after replacing Steven Finn but faces competition from Chris Tremlett (right) who took 17 wickets in three test matches in the last Ashes, and spinner Monty Panesar if England chooses to field two spinners on a wicket renowned for its turn.