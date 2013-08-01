Ashes: Afternoon Session Review

Out they came in the 2nd session, Clarke and Rodgers were destroying England; Rodgers on 84 not out . Clarke was dropped by Bell and Trott after flicking Swann over slip. Rodgers went on 84 with Swann trapping him LBW.

In came Steve Smith. Australia 129-3. Clarke battled on to get his 50. Steve Smith battling on at the other end too, Clarke got his 50 facing 90 balls and getting 7 4's, Smith and Clarke started playing Swann well moving his feet to the spinner. Smith is on 20 not out.

Australia battled on to get a score of 180-3 and are in complete control.