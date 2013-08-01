Australia Still Seek The Next Shane Warne

Australia may have just given themselves a boost by making an encouraging start to the Third Ashes test but their team selection shows evidence of a big long term issue.

What’s obvious to me and the wider cricketing community is that the selectors, media and players themselves are entirely unsure of their best team.

I’d like to focus my attentions on Australia’s spinners; Nathan Lyon is the recalled man to take the burden of the sole Australian front line spinner, a tag that has become something of a poison chalice; with 19 year-old Ashton Agar the most recent man to bite the dust as his batting heroics didn’t do enough to cover up stats of just two wickets in four English innings so far.

Since the world’s greatest spinner, Shane Warne (right) (arguably) , has retired, the Aussies have been looking for someone who will repeat his heroics and take over 700 test wickets.

14 in six years! That’s how many spin bowlers Australia have fielded since Warne bowled his last ball in test cricket.

I may be a bit unfair in including all-rounders Andrew Symonds and Brad Hogg but not the rest of them.

Stuart MacGill, Nathan Hauritz, Dan Cullen, Beau Casson, Jason Krejza, Bryce McGain, Steven Smith, Xavier Doherty, Michael Beer, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar are the guys who have tried and thus far failed.

Those front line spinners have taken just 187 wickets between them (excluding MacGill’s wickets before Warne retired), an average of 15 each.

If you contrast that with England in the same time period, they have used three front line spinners; Graeme Swann, Monty Panesar, James Tredwell, and one all-rounder; Samit Patel: ten less than Australia.

Swann alone has taken 224 wickets at the time of writing.

It’s no coincidence that Australia are well below England in the world rankings; they don’t have enough quality players anymore and are clutching at straws for the next best thing.

Unfortunately it isn’t just the spinning department either, since the last Ashes series in England four years ago, England have handed debuts to 10 ten players compared to Australia’s 24.

If ever there was evidence of desperation, I have just spoon fed it to you.

Who knows, Australia may well complete a glorious comeback, but with the current policy of chop and change I highly doubt they will.

Maybe new coach Darren Lehmann (right) if finally the man to steady the ship, add some consistency, and build good test futures for his players rather than just expecting them to be ready made.

In the words of Take that- have a little patience.