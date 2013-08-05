England Retain The Ashes

England have retained The Ashes after drawing the Third Test at Old Trafford.

Having won the first two clashes at Trent Bridge and Lords, the hosts needed only a draw from this test to make sure the urn would remain in English hands for a third consecutive time.

Indeed this match did end in a draw as rain cut short the final two sessions of today as well as drawing an early conclusion to yesterday.

It means that with two tests’ to go, Australia cannot beat England and therefore as the last series was won by England; they will go down as the winners.

The tourists will be feeling devastated as this was a match that they dominated from start to finish.

There is a sense of anti-climax given that the rain spoiled the conclusion here but that will not matter a jot to England who were in deep trouble at some stages.

No more so than at lunch today when, hoping to bat all day for the draw, they found themselves three wickets down, crucial ones as well with, Captain, Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott and Kevin Pietersen all dismissed for low scores.

It was the first innings that set the tone for the rest of this match as Australia, for the first time in the series, flourished with the bat with impressive performances by, Captain, Michael Clarke (who scored 187) (right) as well as Chris Rogers (84) and Steven Smith (89).

The tourists put in a solid performance with the ball as well, restricting England to 368 all out on a good batting pitch, if it wasn’t for Pietersen’s century and other useful contributions by Ian Bell and Alastair Cook then the Australians could have enforced the follow on, on day four.

As it was, they weren’t able to put England into bat again and by this stage there were only two days left to force a result, two days which had rain forecast.

With a first innings lead of 159, David Warner was promoted up the order in the pursuit of quick runs so that they could hopefully give themselves enough chance of bowling England out, by they lost regular wickets before the rain knocked nearly two hours off the end of the fourth day.

Michael Clarke declared on the overnight score of 172-7, a lead of 331, and hoped to have all of the fifth day to bowl England out, but having taken three wickets; rain denied the Aussies a fair chance at taking the remaining seven when the momentum was firmly with them.

England will still hope to win the Ashes outright in the remaining two matches at Chester-Le-Street and The Oval but their opponents have shown a new lease of life over the last five days, unfortunately it is too little, too late as a dramatic, tense loss in Nottingham and followed by an awful showing at the home of Cricket did the damage early on.