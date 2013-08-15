Twenty20 Finals Day Preview

Its back! The razzmatazz, glitz, excitement, passion and commercial parade of the English Twenty 20 finals day is back for an 11th time.

This year’s spectacle demonstrates once again the dominance of the southern counties in this competition; defending champions Hampshire, Essex and Surrey face no surprises this year at Edgbaston as all qualified from the Southern group stages.

Northamptonshire are the only representatives from the northern and wales/west section put together.

History shows that the South is superior; Leicestershire are the only side that can be considered remotely northern to win the Twenty 20 cup, although they have won it the most times.

Semi Final one: Northamptonshire v Essex

Semi Final two: Hampshire v Surrey

Final: Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2

The Teams:

Hampshire Royals

There’s no stopping Hampshire in English One day cricket at the moment, not only did they win this title last year as well as in 2010 but they also won over the 40 over game last season.

The Royals, led by Captain, Jimmy Adams, showed exactly why they were favourites to become the first team to retain this title with a near flawless group stage.

Kent were the only team to beat Hampshire at a stage when qualification to the quarter finals looked assured already, their 17 points from 10 games (one no-result) was the best of any other county.

They were pushed all the way in the quarter finals against Lancashire at the Ageas Bowl though.

A safe passage to finals day looked certain when Michael Carberry cracked an unbeaten century as the hosts posted a massive 202, however the Lightening came back strong in their innings and only lost by one run eventually

With the winning mentality of this squad, few would bet against them lifting a third title.

Most Runs: 496- Michael Carberry

Most Wickets: 14- Danny Briggs (right)

Other Players To Watch: Sohail Tanvir (bowl), Neil McKenzie (bat)

Essex Eagles

It seems like a travesty that Essex are yet to win the Twenty 20 cup, the only southern county without a win.

For so many years they have boasted a squad that really should do better than they consistently manage, much like Spain in football until they sarted their domination.

Therefore Essex will be hoping that the Spain effect rubs off on them.

Qualification to finals day wasn’t straightforward; under James Foster’s captaincy the eagles won five of their 10 matches and scraped into the quarter finals as one of the two best placed third place finishers.

But they produced a fabulous performance to dispose of the much fancied Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, Ryan ten Doeschate helped his side to a 47-run victory.

Maybe this is finally their year.

Most Runs: 311- Owais Shah

Most Wickets: 19- Reece Topley

Other Players To Watch: Ryan ten Doeschate (all-rounder) (right), Shaun Tait (bowl)

Surrey Brown Caps

Having won the inaugural twenty 20 cup, the Brown Caps haven’t tasted success since.

The last few years have been difficult for The Oval side with underperformance despite big investment and last year the county had to deal with the death of batsman, Tom Maynard.

But now the county is trying to get back on its feet with the help of the experienced heads in the dressing room and Saturday represents a fantastic opportunity to right some wrongs of the last few years.

They finished second in the South Qualifying group with the captaincy of Gareth Batty but they will be without Batty on finals day thanks to his suspension imposed by the ECB following his behaviour in their three wicket win over Somerset in the quarter final.

Most Runs: 272- Jason Roy

Most Wickets: 16- Jade Dernbach

Other Players To Watch: Azhar Mahmood (all-rounder) (right), Steven Davies (Wicketkeeper Batsman)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks

The surprise entries into finals day, the Steelbacks will be looking to cause more upsets at Edgbaston this weekend.

Their last visit to finals day was four years ago, and they have never reached the final itself.

A squad without the big name players of the other counties at finals day, under Alex Wakely the Steelbacks finshed top of their group above the usual high-flyers Somerset, they lost just three of their 10 games.

In the quarter finals, Durham were brushed aside in a 36-run victory at the County Ground.

Victory here will be the pinnacle of what is already tuning out to be a great season.

Most Runs: 327- Cameron White (right)

Most Wickets: 24- Muhammad Azharullah

Other Players To Watch: Richard Levi (bat), David Willey (bowl)