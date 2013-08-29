Ferocious Finch Sends Records Tumbling

There were unbelievable scenes in Southampton as Aaron Finch recorded the highest individual score ever in international Twenty 20 cricket as he helped Australia to a 39 run victory over England at The Ageas Bowl.

The opening batsman made an astonishing 156 off 63 balls as he annihilated England’s bowling attack, surpassing New Zealand’s Brendan McCullum previous high score of 123 and Australia’s total of 248 was the second highest, the record being set against minnows Kenya by Sri Lanka.

The records didn’t end there either, the 26 year-old right hander hit 14 sixes, a new benchmark in Twenty 20 cricket and he was just two balls short of the fastest century when the three figures were brought up off his 47th ball.

No bowler or even crowd member was safe from Finch’s fury.

A single Joe Root over went for 27 runs, fellow part timers Ravi Bopara and Luke Wright fared little better; even Captain Stuart Broad went for 47 off his 4 overs and main spinner Danny Briggs was hit for 51 on his home ground.

Amazingly, the damage could have been more severe if it wasn’t for a batting collapse in the final overs as Jade Dernbach picked up three wickets including that of Finch who dragged onto his stumps.

The man expected to do the damage at the start, David Warner, was out cheaply in the second over (1), a wild flash off Broad saw the bat go flying out of the left handers hand high in the air, unfortunately for Warner, the ball followed suit and Jos Buttler claimed the catch.

Finch had friends in the form of Shaun Marsh (28) before Briggs had him caught and Shane Watson (37) who had his stumps re-arranged by Dernbach.

Others tried and failed to get in on the act but Glenn Maxwell and George Bailey both went for one apiece but Matthew Wade kept the scoreboard ticking over with an unbeaten 15.

Faced with an incredibly daunting run chase, the hosts never looked like getting close to victory from the point Michael Lumb (22) was out LBW to Mitchell Johnson having taken apart his first over.

Opening partner Alex Hales (8) fell to the next ball, the first of Josh Hazlewood’s second over, a big top edge was taken by Wade with a diving catch.

Luke Wright has a reputation to hit hard but his innings was over within two balls and four runs, a faint edge behind gifted Hazlewood a second.

Eoin Morgan’s poor form continued with a duck; Johnson tempted the left hander into a loose off-drive and offered a sharp catch to Maxwell.

A man who is used to blows on the face at the moment is Joe Root (right), this time it was ball rather than Warner’s fist that drew blood on the 22 year-olds face, a top edge broke through the grill on his helmet and had to receive medical attention.

But Root didn’t appear fazed as he attempted to make the impossible, possible, together with Bopara (45); he finished unbeaten on 90

However, the run rate started to go above 20 and despite some big shots by Root and Buttler (27), they were never able to keep up with the required rate and the tourists’ victory was comfortable.

Johnson was the pick of the bowlers as he looks to regain his Ashes place for the winter series down under.

England’s total of 209-6 meant that this was the highest scoring international T20 game in history.

There’s a quick turnaround before Saturdays second and final showdown at Durham, the England players and coaches will be having Finch related nightmares until that time, can they stop the carnage?!