England's Ashes batsmen dilemma

The departure of Jonathan Trott from England’s Ashes squad due to a stress-related injury has left an unwanted void in the already weak-looking batting line-up.

Although Trott was painfully short of form – unsurprisingly given his personal turmoil – his absence will be detrimental to his side’s chances of retaining the Ashes for a fourth time in a row. Remember that saying; form is temporary, class is permanent.

Whoever comes into the XI will not be as good as the 32-year-old: plain and simple; The Warwickshire man has been one of the finest Test batsmen around since his debut in 2009.

There are three men in the squad who will be in contention to replace Trott, unless of course the selectors go for a five-man bowling attack .Though, considering the batting dismantlement at the hands of Mitchel Johnson in Brisbane it looks as though the batting department needs all the help it can get.

Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Gary Ballance are the likely replacements to come into the fold for the second Test at Adelaide. This is worrying. Why? – Because only one of them has a Test cap, and he struggled immensely.

Yes, Bairstow (right) has 12 Test caps to his name but has an average of 30 and is without a century; perhaps most worrying though is the way that Australia ruthlessly exposed his technique in the summer series.

That was way back in August so hopefully the 24-year-old will have worked hard on his game to scratch at some of the frailties against the pitched-up ball.

Similarly the Yorkshire man has had to focus on wicket-keeping practise recently as it wasn’t clear whether Matt Prior would be fit for the Gabba. So this may actually help his cause, there is a danger of over-thinking things.

Other than Bairstow; Stokes and Ballance are completely untested at this level.

Durham’s Stokes (right) got his first prolonged taste of international Cricket in the One-Day series against the Aussies over the summer but he didn’t massively impress. The fact that he batted at number eight in a 50-over match probably serves as all the proof you need that he shouldn’t bat at six in a Test match.

He’s great as an all-rounder but nothing else; I don’t see him as good enough with bat or ball on their own, just as a handy number seven in the shorter form.

In First-Class Cricket, the 22-year-old is explosive and has some handy stats. However, carting bowlers like Johnson, Ryan Harris and Peter Siddle around in their own conditions is a completely different and tougher task. I would doubt that he has the temperament to hold together an innings when the chips are down in an Ashes series.

Ballance (right) hit runs for fun in the 2013 County Championship which rightly gained the Yorkshire batsman a call-up to international Cricket.

However, in his sole ODI appearance he picked up a duck. He picked up another nought in the first Ashes warm-up and a four in the second. Four runs and two ducks in three innings for his innings…this is probably not the right time to make a Test debut.

England have left themselves in a bit of a pickle (I wonder whether pickle is allowed in their 82-page dietary requirements document) with their squad selection, the decision to leave out the likes of James Taylor and Nick Compton, in my opinion, are coming back to haunt them.

I think and hope that Bairstow – probably the best of an unsatisfying bunch – gets the nod to bat at six, while Ian Bell is most likely to move up the order to replace Trott. It’s certainly not the greatest preparation for such an important match as Alastair Cook’s side look to level the series.

But most importantly; Trott’s issues show that there are more things to life than sport and I’m sure I'm not alone when I wish him all the best with his troubles at the moment.