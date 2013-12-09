Australia complete thrashing of England at Adelaide

Australia have taken a 2-0 lead over England in the Ashes series, as the hosts wrapped up victory in the second Test by 218 runs in under an hour of the morning session on the fifth day at the Adelaide Oval.

Soft dismissals continue to hinder the tourists’ batting, and they offered little resistance in the way of another comprehensive defeat.

The tourists came into the final day of the match on 248-6, needing another 284 runs for victory, and the first of the final four wickets fell in the opening over, as Peter Siddle lured Stuart Broad into a hook shot, which was caught by Nathan Lyon, which came after being hit for six off the previous delivery.

One positive Alastair Cook’s men could take from the short day’s play was the form of wicket-keeper batsman Matt Prior, who finally ended his torrid run of 17 innings without a half century, which was brought up with a pull shot off the bowling of Mitchell Johnson.

But wicket number eight came when his batting partner Graeme Swann flailed a loose bat at a wide delivery from Ryan Harris, and was caught by the Australian captain Michael Clarke at second slip to leave the score on 293-8.

The following over brought the demise of Prior, whose positivity backfired, when he too was undone by a bouncer, hooking to Harris at fine leg just after the score passed 300.

With the end being nigh, there was no let up, and the win was sealed when number 11 batsman Monty Panesar was caught at short extra cover by Chris Rogers.

Johnson was awarded the man of the match award for his figures of 7-40 in England’s first innings, and his team now need only one more win from the remaining three test matches in the series.

The third Test at the WACA, Perth begins on Thursday, and England must win at least two matches without losing to keep hold of the Ashes urn.