West Indies rue dropped catch on Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor made the most of his reprieve on day one as Kirk Edwards' drop cost West Indies as Taylor cruised to 128.

Ross Taylor backed up his magnificent double hundred in the first Test, with a crucial century on day one at The Basin Reserve to leave New Zealand slightly ahead of the game heading into day two. West Indies will rue the fact that Kirk Edwards dropped the man in form, on nought, which would have had the hosts teetering at 26-3. By the time Taylor was eventually dismissed, two overs before stumps, he had nothced up his tenth test match ton whilst also going past the 4000 run landmark in Test cricket.

West Indies arrived in Wellington to a grassy, seamer friendly pitch to nullify the threat posed by the off spin of Shane Shillingford. Darren Sammy had a little giggle to himself as the coin landed favourably for the West Indian captain, as he invited New Zealand to bat. Looking to make the most of the pitch and the overcast skies. Opting not to give the New Zealand quicks another stint in the field.

Their day started in the perfect fashion, dismissing Peter Fulton with the first delivery of the match, or so they thought. The steery eyed opener immediately reviewing the decision as the ball clearly struck the inside edge. They didn't have to wait long for their first breakthrough though, as Sammy had Fulton caught behind. The West Indies soon struck again as they reduced the hosts to 24-2 as Hamish Rutherford was also caught behind, this time off Tino Best.

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson stedied the ship with a stand of 88 either side of lunch, before Williamson gave his wicket away to a lacklustre Best, five runs short of a half century. West Indies captain Darren Sammy will be less than impressed by Tino Best's efforts on the first day, although he picked up two wickets with one being the crucial scalp of Williamson. Overall he was very inconsistent, expensive and failed to find the extra pace, bounce or seam movement on offer. Bowling to short and wide, negating any assitance on offer and straying onto the pads when he did look to pitch the ball up.

It epitomised West Indies struggles in the pace department over recent years, with the exception of the injured Kemar Roach.

Taylor and captain McCullum looked destined to recreate their partnership from the first Test; going about their business without too much trouble before McCullum threw his wicket away to part timer Deonarine as he looked set to make a telling contribution for his team.

Williamson, McCullum and Anderson all scored freely and were set without any real danger from a feeble bowling attack. They will all be disappointed to have got starts, with neither of them going past 45 on a pitch that did offer help for the seamers if they put the ball in the right areas, but those balls were few and far between. Something which McCullum will remind his team, when you get in you have to cash in, just like Taylor has done.

Taylor himself is also guilty of throwing his wicket away, although he did make a hundred. As soon as he past the milestone he threw his bat at everything, being dropped a second time, this time at fine leg with Best being the culprit. He didn't play tighter and cut out the risks like he did after the first drop as he continued to attack against the new ball and finally fell to a splendid catch at deep point by Shillingford. Watling played for stumps at the other end as Southee pulled away two fours in the final over to end the day for New Zealand.

They will resume tomorrow on 307-6, looking to post a competitive total and make better use of the pitch than their West Indian counterparts.