England falter to Third Test defeat in Barbados, as pressure piles on Peter Moores.

Ahead of one of the most important summer's English cricket have faced for some time, the side have followed up their World Cup woes with a Test Match loss to the West Indies in Barbados, with the series tied at 1-1.

England's total of just 123 in their second innings set up the West Indies perfectly, as they chased down the 194 runs needed for victory, for the loss of just five wickets.

In a low scoring encounter, Peter Moores' side were completely outplayed on the third, and final, day of the Test Match with many questions now sure to be asked of the coaches and players.

The home series against New Zealand begins in just 17 days time, before a home Ashes series kicks off in Cardiff on July 8, showing the desperation to find the combinations needed ahead of much tougher opposition than the one they faced in Barbados over the last three days.

The batting line-up will most likely see just one alteration when England's Test side next take to the field, with Jonathan Trott expected to be dropped.

There are a raft of candidates looking to put themselves in position to join Alastair Cook at the top of the order, including Adam Lyth, Alex Hales, and Sam Robson, who reminded everybody of his ability with a knock of 178 against Durham this past weekend.

The all-rounder slots are possibly under the most scrutiny, with both Ben Stokes and Chris Jordan failing to nail down a certain place in the first XI.

The likes of Joe Root and Gary Ballance, alongside the world class talent of Jimmy Anderson should give supporters belief that England can put up a fight against any side in world cricket, yet it would be a brave person to believe that they are capable of beating either New Zealand or Australia given the form over the past year.

In other England news, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood have been added to the ODI squad to face Ireland on Friday.