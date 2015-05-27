Lara calls on Chanderpaul selection u-turn

Brian Lara has called on the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) to overturn their decision to drop Shivnarine Chanderpaul from the Test squad for the upcoming Australia series.

A 12-man training squad has been annouced ahead of the First Test which starts on Wednesday June 3 in Dominica, with the glaring admission of 164-Test veteran Chanderpaul.

The 40-year old middle-order batsman has 11867 Test Match runs to his name, just 45 behind Lara who sits at the top of the chart for the West Indies.

Lara spoke to the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian, "This has absolutely nothing to do with runs or numbers.

"It has to do with respect and Chanderpaul has earned the right to say goodbye in an acceptable way. In fact, he should be allowed to do it in his own way."

Chanderpaul struggled in the recent drawn series against England, scoring just 92 runs from his six innings but after all he has given to West Indian cricket, the announcement has come as a shock.

The door is not completely closed though, as it was only a training squad, and not the official squad for the Test series, yet comments from the chairman of selectors Clive Lloyd suggest they may be looking ahead to the future by picking younger players.

Lara went on to say, "The WICB and the Caribbean owe it to Shiv to send him off with dignity and respect. He has earned it."

Training squad ahead of First Test: Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Veerasammy Permaul, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor.