England claim convincing First Test victory as Australia collapse on fourth day

England claimed a dominant four-day win in the first Test of the 2015 Ashes series, bowling Australia out for just 242 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The English attack struck early on in the day before a stubborn second-wicket partnership, but a middle-order collapse left the result in no doubt just an hour after lunch.

Joe Root confirmed his status as Man of the Match as he contributed to England's bowling and took the winning catch, but there will be a serious inquest in the Australian camp following a crushing defeat after pre-series talk of back-to-back series whitewashes.

An aggressive opening from England

With a seemingly insurmountable target of 412 to chase on the final two days, Australia made a steady start in the morning session and looked to be well on track just before lunch.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad probed early on and could have had their first man back in the pavilion just ten minutes into the day's play. It was Anderson into Chris Rogers round the wicket which saw the Australian batsman flick one towards Root at third slip, but the first-innings centurion couldn't hold on despite getting both hands to the ball.

It was similar to the one Root took to dismiss Mitchell Starc at the end of Australia's first innings, and perhaps a little easier; but down it went.

Warner struggled to make any clear contact on the ball in the opening few overs of the day but it was Rogers again who was fortunate to survive just ten minutes and six runs later. Anderson thumped an in-swinger into the pads of the batsman but, despite a hearty appeal from the fielding side, umpire Marais Erasmus saw the ball heading marginally down the leg side.

In the first half hour of the innings, Lady Luck certainly seemed to be wearing the baggy green. This time it was Warner who seemed to be on his way out from the bowling of Broad, with Alastair Cook reviewing a seemingly nailed-on caught behind decision. A huge noise was heard on the replay but it was revealed to come from the edge of Warner's thigh pad rather than the edge of his dangling bat.