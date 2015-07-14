Death of Hughes still haunts Johnson
As the dust - and indeed embers - settle on the first Ashes Test in Cardiff, the cricket world is reacting to England's surprise opening Test triumph over Australia.

The consensus was, as even captain Michael Clarke admonished, that the hosts had outplayed their antipodean visitors in all areas and at most times, during the truncated four-day match at Sofia Gardens.

Where pre-Ashes talk had been about the Aussie pacemen and the damage they might inflict on England, it transpired to be the home batsmen that came out on top.

Australia failed to shine, but Johnson came off worst

Only really Mitchell Starc and Ashes debutant Josh Hazlewood can come away with any credit with the ball for The Baggy Greens, with figures of 7-174 and 5-132 respectively. But it was Mitchell Johnson whose performance simply did not measure up.

After Johnson had almost single-handedly torn apart England's batting line-up during the last Australian Ashes leg, with 37 wickets to his name, the potential fear factor was there for the English batting order.

However, reality in sport is often a sobering one and it was for Johnson, taking until the second innings to claim an English scalp. Over the course of the Test, Johnson recorded disappointing numbers of 2-180. Indeed, his biggest contribution, was with the bat and a 77 in a rather forlorn Aussie second innings.

Recent events may be in the back of his mind

For Johnson, it is hugely disconcerting that his form has dropped since the last series, but perhaps we can look to events this past winter back in his native land, for answers.

During a sledge-laden first Test of the biennial Gavaskar-Border Trophy series between the Aussies and India, Johnson hit Virat Kohli on the front of the helmet with a bouncer (below).