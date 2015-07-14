Death of Hughes still haunts Johnson

As the dust - and indeed embers - settle on the first Ashes Test in Cardiff, the cricket world is reacting to England's surprise opening Test triumph over Australia.

The consensus was, as even captain Michael Clarke admonished, that the hosts had outplayed their antipodean visitors in all areas and at most times, during the truncated four-day match at Sofia Gardens.

Where pre-Ashes talk had been about the Aussie pacemen and the damage they might inflict on England, it transpired to be the home batsmen that came out on top.

Australia failed to shine, but Johnson came off worst

Only really Mitchell Starc and Ashes debutant Josh Hazlewood can come away with any credit with the ball for The Baggy Greens, with figures of 7-174 and 5-132 respectively. But it was Mitchell Johnson whose performance simply did not measure up.

After Johnson had almost single-handedly torn apart England's batting line-up during the last Australian Ashes leg, with 37 wickets to his name, the potential fear factor was there for the English batting order.

However, reality in sport is often a sobering one and it was for Johnson, taking until the second innings to claim an English scalp. Over the course of the Test, Johnson recorded disappointing numbers of 2-180. Indeed, his biggest contribution, was with the bat and a 77 in a rather forlorn Aussie second innings.

Recent events may be in the back of his mind

For Johnson, it is hugely disconcerting that his form has dropped since the last series, but perhaps we can look to events this past winter back in his native land, for answers.

During a sledge-laden first Test of the biennial Gavaskar-Border Trophy series between the Aussies and India, Johnson hit Virat Kohli on the front of the helmet with a bouncer (below).

It was only two weeks earlier that Phillip Hughes had tragically died after being hit on the back of the head from an over-exhuberant delivery. It was the first real harsh reminder of events of the last 14 days and Johnson was visibly shaken up.

In the period since Hughes' death, Australian cricket has understandably been rocked, with calls for the bouncer to be outlawed yet to be answered.

For Johnson - without wanting to have too much of a cynical eye - the average opponent could say that his game is largely built around his speed, but also his agression and ferocity of his bowling, in particular reference to 'roughing up' of his opposition batsmen at the other end of the crease.

By no means is that a rarity in the game, but for Johnson, after the unfortunate events of the last six months and looking back to that ball that hit Kohli, one could forgive him for reeling his technique in somewhat.

Versus England in the first Test, it was apparent that Johnson's roar had been turned down a notch, which also - inconveniently for him - gave way to the bowler of the 2009 Ashes series when his side were beaten 2-1 and to his wayward deliveries, much to the jubilation of the watching home crowd, rolling out their patented chant once more.

Johnson's bravado might not admit it, but the paceman has been to forced to tether his game. That extra five mph has been missing and has affected his game.

There is time for Johnson to bounce back

All is not lost for the Aussie demolisher, having achieved retribution in the 2013-14 series after being omitted for the previous visiting Ashes tour with the harder, bouncier wickets of Australia. With the Lords Test starting on Thursday, Johnson is likely to get more purchase and movement than he did in Cardiff, but he has much work to do to silence his critics.

That is not to say he won't be trying anything other than attempting to tear straight back into England. The key to both his and Australia's chances will be to what degree his pysche will allow.

That question, like his bowling, remains uncertain.