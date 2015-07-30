Finn heroics put England on brink of 2-1 Ashes lead

Steven Finn's return to Test cricket could not be going better in the third Ashes Test match.

After grabbing the wickets of Steve Smith and Michael Clarke in the first innings yesterday, Finn followed it up with a terrific spell of bowling to put England on the brink of taking a 2-1 series lead.

The teams left the field with Australia holding a lead of just 23, with only three second innings wickets left in hand, to leave England in an commanding position at Edgbaston.

Another excellent day for the home side was only ruined by the injury picked up by Jimmy Anderson, who will be assessed at the close of play after leaving the field with a 'tight side'.

England build lead

Resuming on 133-3 overnight, just three short of the Australian's first innings total, England managed to build a lead of 145, after being dismissed for 281, thanks mainly to some excellent late order runs by Moeen Ali.

Mitchell Johnson, and Australia, started the day brilliantly with an awesome over of bowling which saw off Jonny Bairstow (5) and Ben Stokes (0) thanks to some fearsome short-stuff.

Joe Root then handed his wicket away, edging a wide ball from Mitchell Starc to the slips ending his innings of 63, with Jos Buttler soon following for 9 when he was adjudged lbw to Nathan Lyon, despite replays showing a referral would have been successful.

After looking shaky early on, Ali then took over, with a lot of success coming against Johnson, before he was finally dismissed for 59 after lunch off Josh Hazlewood, adding 87 with Stuart Broad for the 8th wicket.

Finn rips through tourists

With a deficit of 145, Australia got off to the worst possible start, with first innings top-scorer Chris Rogers caught LBW to Broad for just 6.

Finn then got in on the act, dismissing Smith just before tea for 8, his second single-figure score of the match.

The Middlesex-quick then bowled a brilliant spell to nail down England's position of strength in the Test match.

An excellent catch by Adam Lyth started the middle-order collapse, snaffling the Aussie skipper Clarke for three, with Adam Voges following his captain the next delivery edging to Ian Bell.

Mitchell Marsh was next to go, comprehensively bowled for six, before Johnson miscued Finn to Stokes at backward-point to hand the returning seamer a five-wicket haul on his return to the side.

Some resistance by Peter Nevill, who ends the day 37 not out, saw Australia to 168-7 at the close, a lead of just 23 with three full days left.