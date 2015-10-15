Pakistan - England: Cook ton leads England towards first innings parity on day three

For the third straight day of the First Test match in Abu Dhabi, bat ruled the ball as England started strongly in response to Pakistan's 523-8dec.

Starting the day on 56 without loss, England lost only three wickets on the third day, with Alastair Cook batting all day to remain at the crease on 168 not out.

The century was Cook's 29th in Test matches and his 10th as England's Test captain, leaving him just one short of the record held by Graham Gooch.

The England skipper has looked the most comfortable of any player on this pitch, and looks set to build a huge total with the match almost certainly headed for a draw.

Moeen falls after opening pair add century stand

England's second opening position alongside Cook has been a revolving door since the retirement of Andrew Strauss, with Moeen Ali the latest to try has hand at the top of the order.

Although seen as a stop-gap choice, with England cramming two spinners into their side for the sub-continent conditions, a strong series could see Moeen hold onto the slot which has been a poisoned chalice over the past few years.

The Worcestershire all-rounder added 20 to his overnight total, before falling for 35 edging behind to Sarfraz Ahmed off the bowling off Imran Khan.

35 is not a huge score in the context of the match, but Ali did his job of seeing off the new ball in an opening stand of 116 alongside Cook and will be confident of adding more runs as the series goes on.

Bell overcomes tricky start to add half-century

With captain Cook continuing on his merry way at the other end, Ian Bell came to the crease at the fall of the first wicket and got bogged down at the start of his innings.

After dropping two elementary slip catches in Pakistan's innings, the Warwickshire batsmen owed his side some runs and he knuckled down to add a robust half-century.

In a partnership of 165 alongside his captain, Bell scored a tidy 63 as he went about tracking down the opposition's large total.

He overcame the tricky period at the start of his innings where he looked scratchy to hit five boundaries in his 63 before his innings ended tamely with a floated drive to Mohammed Hafeez at point, giving Wahab Riaz his first wicket.

Riaz was the pick of the home attack, constantly hitting the 90mph mark on an extremely slow wicket, keeping all of the English batsmen on their toes.

His nine no-balls and three wides were vindicative of his erratic left-arm style, but he got his just rewards on another tough day for the bowlers when he added the wicket of nightwatchman Mark Wood late on in the day after the Durham-man played-on for just four.

Joe Root (three not out) joined his skipper at the crease and saw off the final few deliveries as England ended the day on 290-3.

Still over 200 runs behind, England will look to bat all-day tomorrow, hoping that a mid-order collapse does not occur, with a draw now the most likely outcome in the opening Test of three in the series.

Cook hopes middle-order 'fill their boots'

England legend Ian Botham proclaimed on commentary that the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is the 'worst pitch I have ever seen' after another day of batting dominance.

Spinners on both sides have now bowled over 800 deliveries between them and have yet to take a wicket (a Test match record), although Pakistan are without the services of their new star Yasir Shah.

Shah's leg-breaks would have been a good test for England after their struggles against spin in the past, and it seems like his injury will allow him to return for the next two Test's.

Cook said after day three, "We're still 230 runs behind and that's a long way away.

We have got a lot of great batters to come and, after waiting their turn, hopefully they fill their boots too."