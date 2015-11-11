Pakistan - England 1st ODI: Hafeez century gives hosts victory

In the first of four One Day International's against Pakistan, England fell victim to a dominant home side, going 1-0 down in the series as the hosts won by six wickets.

England posted a fairly disappointing 216 all out, from 49.4 overs, which was comfortably chased down by Pakistan after a century from Mohammed Hafeez and an additional 50 from Babar Azam.

England collapse... again

Shock. Yet another England collapse. They didn't get off to a good start, losing Alex Hales, Jason Roy and Joe Root for just 10 runs, all of which were scored by Hales. After a fightback from James Taylor and Eoin Morgan, it got even worse for England.

Once Morgan was dismissed by Shaoib Malik, England went on to lose their final six wickets for just 69 runs. Jos Buttler was run out for just one as he continued his run of low scores, as did Moeen Ali when he was dismissed by Yasir Shah for seven. Only Chris Woakes reached a respectable score, hitting a fighting 33, as he desperately tried to propel England to a more respectable total. He was to be on his own however, as even extras went on to score more than seven of England's batsmen.

Morgan and Taylor show some talent

Only Morgan and Taylor provided any kind of flashback to the England that inspired a nation when they faced New Zealand before the Ashes. Morgan will take the plaudits for the English batsmen, as the Irishman hit 76 off 96 balls. While in the context of the game it made very little difference, it was a masterful knock from the England captain as he finally took the attack to the Pakistani bowlers. Taylor can also not be discounted. His score of 60 off 82 balls was also an extremely impressive innings. The Notts batsman continued his good form after his successful re-introduction into the test side.

Hafeez and Azam put England to the sword

Some quick wickets from England, courtesy of an amazing spell of pace bowling from Reece Topley in just his second match, put the visitors in a promising position. The England pace bowler took 3-26, but was completely overshadowed however by a magnificent century from Hafeez. The Pakistani batsman completely nullified England's struggling spinners. Both Hafeez and Azam took a liking to Adil Rashid as the leg-spinner went for more than six runs an over.

Hafeez's 102 from 130 balls almost entirely ruined England's already slim chance of victory, until Azam's run a ball 62 took the game well and truly away from them.

England will now be looking for a major change in fortunes when it comes to the next ODI on Friday. With three games to go however, the series is still well in the balance.