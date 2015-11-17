Mitchell Johnson announces retirement from international cricket

Australian left-arm quick bowler Mitchell Johnson has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

The 34-year old made the decision during the 2nd Test match with New Zealand which finished in a draw, after registering 1st innings figures of 1 for 157 which was the most expensive ever by an Australian bowler at the WACA.

Johnson made his international debut in 2005, going on to play 73 Test matches, 153 One-Day Internationals and 30 T20 Internationals for Australia.

Johnson had 'lost that hunger' to continue playing

The retirement has come as a slight surprise to many, yet Johnson feels it is the right time for him to step away.

"I'm really happy with my decision and I just lost that hunger in the end to play out on those tough days, that's where my decision came.

"The first innings bowling was my final decision" said Johnson who struggled to test the Kiwi batsmen after destroying England at the same venue two years ago.

The 2013-14 Ashes series victory will forever be remembered as Mitch's finest moment, after he picked up man-of-the-series in the 5-0 victory and was named "ICC Cricketer of the Year" for 2014.

His 37 wickets in the series came at a staggeringly low average of 13.97, with three single man-of-the-match awards at The MCG, The Gabba and The Adelaide Oval.

His presence as he ran in to bowl at the English batsman was something to behold and was possibly the most dominant series from a fast bowler in the 21st century.

Pace factor helps Johnson make retirement decision

Known for his ferocious pace bowling, Johnson became one of the most feared bowlers on the international circuit.

Short-pitched bouncers and full-pitched yorkers were Johnson's staple deliveries which saw him win two Champions Trophy's (2006 & 2009) as well as the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Johnson admitted that bowling under 150km was something he didn't enjoy and played a big part in his decision to retire, "I only want to bowl fast - that's how I've bowled my whole career."

His retirement is the sixth of a long list of Australian's who will no longer play Test cricket following the 3-1 defeat in England earlier this year, with Ryan Harris, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Michael Clarke and Chris Rogers also deciding to retire their 'baggy green's'.

Mitchell Johnson has most certainly left his mark on Australian cricket and he leaves it on the back of a fantastic career,"It was an exciting time throughout my career and something I will always cherish and always have those memories."