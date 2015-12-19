Big Bash: Finch and White help Renegades power past Heat for opening victory

Melbourne Renegades 184-3 (Finch 65, White 55) beat Brisbane Heat 180-5 (Lynn 35, Doherty 2-29) by seven wickets with three balls remaining

The Melbourne Renegades got their Big Bash campaign off to the perfect start, winning at the GABBA against the Brisbane Heat by seven wickets.

In a battle between two of last season's weaker sides, Aaron Finch and Cameron White put on 111 for the second wicket to help the Renegades chase down 181 with three balls remaining.

For the home side, it was a similar story to recent seasons, with their weak bowling lineup failing to back-up a decent innings which saw Heat stalwarts Chris Lynn and Ben Cutting top score once again.

Simmons builds decent platform

A late signing for the Heat, Lendl Simmons got the hosts off to a decent start after they had won the toss and decided to bat first.

After losing Jimmy Peirson early on for just ten, Simmons struck a pair of maximums in his innings of 29 before falling to Renegade spinner Xavier Doherty.

Doherty looks to be an astute signing for the Melbourne outfit, and he was on a hat-trick after dismissing Joe Burns for 16 with his next delivery at the start of his second over.

Lynn & Reardon rebuild before late Cutting onslaught

At the fall of the wicket of Burns, the Heat had just 61 runs in the tenth over and looked to be falling well below par on what is a historically high-scoring ground. That brought Nathan Reardon and Lynn to the crease, and they wasted no time in raising the run-rate, taking a specific liking to Renegade rookie Guy Walker.

Lynn smoked 35 off 20 balls before being caught on the boundary off Dwayne Bravo, with Reardon following soon after for 28 off 22 deliveries to leave Brisbane 129-5 with just 22 balls remaining.

Australian internationals Cutting and James Hopes then took over, striking the ball to all parts and somehow seeing their side to 180 from their 20 overs. Both men finished unbeaten, with Cutting 30 not out from 14 balls and Hopes with 24 from 12 as the pair added an unbroken partnership of 51 in no time at all.

Gayle falls early but leaves his mark in the process

The highest scoring Twenty20 player of all time, Chris Gayle looks to be a sensational signing for the underachieving Renegades and despite falling early he showed signs of his unbelievable talent. The big West Indian, who took to the crease a bat which had been sprayed gold, struck two big sixes in his quickfire 23.

The wicket of Gayle saw former Melbourne Stars captain White join his skipper Finch at the crease, and their partnership of 111 all but won the game for the visitors.

Finch smoked three maximums in his captains-knock of 65 from 45 deliveries, whilst White plundered 55 from 41 despite a slow start, before both men fell in consecutive deliveries to Andrew Fekete which left the Renegades needing 32 from the final three overs.

Following an exquisite final over from Samuel Badree, who conceded just 20 from his four overs, Bravo took over, smashing Mark Steketee for two consecutive sixes to the leg-side before Matthew Wade hit the winning runs with three balls remaining.

The Heat are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Hobart to take on the Hurricanes, whilst the Renegades head home to host the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday where they will look to make it two wins from two.