James Anderson ruled out of first test against South Africa

It was today revealed that England's all time leading wicket taker, James Anderson, will miss the first test against South Africa on Boxing Day because of a tightness in his right calf.

He was rested for the warm-up game against South Africa A earlier in the week, and has only completed five overs on the whole tour, leaving England with no other choice than to leave him out in hope of avoiding aggravating the injury.

Who will replace him?

Given this news, it's now a case of choosing two from; Steven Finn, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Mark Footitt as to who will join Stuart Broad in England's pace attack for the first test in Durban.

The logical option is to go for Finn and Woakes, because Finn is highly experienced in international cricket whilst Woakes has been around the block and also offers valauble batting quality to the lower order.

Anderson has struggled with injuries this year

Anderson did play in all of the tests in the recent series against Pakistan in the UAE, taking 13 wickets, but he did miss the final two tests of the home Ashes summer with a side strain. It is however expected that the bowler will be fit for the second test, which would give England a great boost during this very difficult looking series.

Anderson did have a scan on Tuesday and was at today's training session, but was unable to go on the usual team run and instead kicked a football around with bowling coach Ottis Gibson.

He has had a soreness in his calf since the start of the tour, and he only bowled once which was against the South Africa invitational last week. Unlike in recent years England have got great options to rotate the fast bowlers if needed, as Mark Wood would more than likely be in the first 11 too, but he is also injured - showing the greater need for this new found depth.