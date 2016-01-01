South Africa - England Second Test Preview: Hosts hoping to come back strongly after opening defeat

The second test of a four match series between South Africa and England will get underway on Saturday morning, with the two teams playing against the magnificent backdrop of Table Mountain.

Indeed, it's the Cape Town test, and the home side will be looking to bounce back from an awful starting performance in Durban, at a ground they've got an excellent record at.

England were dominant in the first test

Going back to that opening test, it was a superb one for England, as the tourists wrapped up a convincing 241 run victory on the morning of day five.

Having been put into bat and collapsed to 49-3 on the opening day, Trevor Bayliss' side looked in deep trouble, only for Nick Compton and James Taylor to dig them out of a hole, with their side eventually making 303.

Stuart Broad then shone with the ball, taking 4-25 to help his team dismiss South Africa for just 214, before 70's from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England to 326 in their second innings, setting South Africa a mammoth total.

It was a chase which they never really looked like making, with Steven Finn the highlight of England's bowling attack, 4-42, as the pacemen combined with Moeen Ali to skittle the South Africans.

Steyn out, Kagiso Rabada to replace him

One major blow that the home side suffered during the first test was an injury to Dale Steyn, with their best bowler going down with an injured shoulder, meaning the paceman couldn't bowl again during the game.

He'll be replaced by Kagiso Rabada, who has been impressing at first class level, and the home side may be forced into another change to their bowling attack, should Kyle Abbott fail a late fitness test.

AB De Villiers disappointed with the wicket-keeping gloves in the first test, and some believed that it had a knock-on effect on his batting, leading to suggestions that Quinton de Kock could replace a batsman in the team, allowing De Villiers to rid himself of the gloves.

De Villiers is hoping to rid himself of the gloves (photo: reuters)

Anderson's return boosts England

Something that really impressed spectators regarding England's win, was the way that they did it without their best bowler, James Anderson.

Sidelined with a calf problem, Anderson had to watch from the sidelines as his teammates claimed a win, and he'll be delighted to get back into the action.

Chris Woakes is likely to lose his place as Anderson comes back in, despite having bowled fairly well in the first test, however it won't come as a surprise to the seamer, who will have been delighted to make one appearance as it is.

Other than that, England are unlikely to make any changes as they bid to take a 2-0 lead, which would secure at least a series draw.

Who will prevail?

Despite South Africa's excellent record on this ground, they'll find things a real struggle against a confident England side that are boosted by the return of their best bowler.

The home side are wavering, their captain is out of form, and their own best bowler is out, so you wouldn't be surprised to see the tourists double their lead in the series.