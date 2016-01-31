James Taylor hits form in warm-up win

James Taylor was calm throughout and his knock came at a run a ball, whilst Jonny Bairstow smashed 58 from just 30 as England compiled 368-7 from their 50 overs in Kimberley against South Africa A.

Wickets shared out

The trio of Chris Jordan, Recce Topley and Adil Rashid all took three wickets as South Africa A were knocked over for just 205 inside 31 overs. The ODI series between England and South Africa begins on Wednesday in Bloemfontein.

Hales a real worry

The form of opener Alex Hales is a real concern for England as he again failed with the bat making just 23, which followed a disappointing series with the bat in the recent test series against South Africa. England must also take the decision on whether they will include Bairstow, who has been in fantastic run of late and enjoyed a fine test series with the willow, but hasn't played for England in their previous four ODI'S.

Useful runs throughout the order

Taylor stole the headlines, but there were many other valuable contributions all through the order including, a run a ball 41 from skipper Eoin Morgan, a quick 28 from all-rounder Moeen Ali and a fantastic 33* off 14 balls by Chris Jordan to take England past the 350 mark, gaining valuable time in the middle ahead of the five match series.

The form of Adil Rashid is a real bonus for Englandm with the spinner coming off the back of a superb Big Bash in Australia where he took 16 wickets from just nine matches at an average of just 14, as his side the Adelaide Strikers reached the semi-finals, before being knocked out by Sydney Thunder.

Rest for key men

England elected to rest Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Joe Root for this warm-up match as the four of them have all played an important role in helping England to win the test series in South Africa. It also gave England a chance to have a look at some other players in the squad ahead of the series whilst also giving Stokes, Broad, Woakes and Root a break before the series.