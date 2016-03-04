World T20: Recap of the 2014 tournament

The 2014 Twenty20 World Cup was the largest competition of its kind to date, with 16 countries competing in 35 matches over three weeks.

The hosts navigate the preliminary round

The qualifying rounds were split into two groups of 'minor cricketing nations' with Group A consisting of the hosts, Nepal, Hong Kong and Afghanistan. A more competitive Group B pitted Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Ireland and United Arab Emirates against each other.

Despite a surprise defeat to Afghanistan in their final match of the preliminary round, Bangaladesh found a relatively comfortable route to the Super 10 stage on home soil. Group B was a lot tighter, as was predicted, with Netherlands, Ireland and Zimbabwe all finishing level on points with four apiece. Netherlands were the side who made through with a superior net run rate, mainly thanks to a rapid 193/4 off 13.5 overs in the final match against Ireland. Myburgh and Cooper were the stars of the show with 63 from 23 and 45 from 15 respectively.

Sri Lanka and India cruise through, whilst England and Australia have a tournament to forget

Group One of the Super 10 stage was dominated by Sri Lanka, whilst a series of narrow victories saw South Africa progress and England endure another torrid World Cup event. 61 off 40 from Perera helped Sri Lanka to a narrow five run victory in the opening match against South Africa. The Proteas' next encounter was even closer as they recorded a two run victory over New Zealand, with JP Duminy smashing 86 off 43.

Netherlands struggled to bat their overs in the Super 10 and were embarrassingly bowled out for just 39 against Sri Lanka. They faired better in their next match against South Africa where they reached 139 off 18.4 overs, but if they had kept wickets in hand they would have won the match.

England picked up an unlikely victory against Sri Lanka to keep their hopes alive, with Alex Hales scoring 116 off 64. 69 not out from AB De Villiers off just 28 balls helped South Africa see off England in another narrow victory, this time by just three runs, before England were bowled out for 88 in a defeat to Netherlands. The group culminated in a remarkable win for Sri Lanka over New Zealand, as both sides were bowled out within their 20 overs, Herath picking up an incredible five wickets for the loss of just three runs.

Group Two saw India progress with the only unbeaten record of the competition, followed by West Indies in second place. India beat Pakistan in the great rivalry to set the group on its way, before Pakistan recovered to beat Australia with Umar Akmal scoring 94 off 54. Half centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli saw India beat West Indies, before the West Indies took their turn to recover with victories over Bangladesh and Australia, Devon Smith and Chrs Gayle reaching the landmark 50 on either game. Sharma and Kohli continued their good form by reaching the same milestone again on their way to beating Bangaladesh, just days in advance of Ahmed Shehzad going a step further by scoring 111 off 62 against the same nation. A horrendous campaign for Australia saw them lose again as India bowled them out for just 86, with Ravi Ashwin taking 4-11. An Adam Finch 71 helped them defeat Bangaladesh as a minor consolation.

Kohli heroics were not enough to prevent Sri Lanka winning the competiton

The semi-finals pitted Sri Lanka against West Indies and South Africa against India. A rain affected first match saw Sri Lanka beat West Indies as some tight bowling kept Chris Gayle's side 28 runs away from the Duckworth-Lewis target required. Faf Du Plessis scored 58 for South Africa in the second match, only to be trumped by Virat Kohli who played another excellent innings to score 72 off 44 as his team reached the final. Kohli was the stand out performer again for his side as he made 77 on his way to becoming the Player of the Tournament and Top Run Scorer. Unfortunately it was not enough for India, as Sri Lanka chased down the 130 target with ease on their way to their first ever T20 World Cup success, Kumar Sangakarra scoring a half century in the process.

