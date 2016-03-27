World T20: England player ratings as they qualify for the semi-finals

England made it three wins from four in the World T20 super 10s stage to qualify by beating Sri Lanka in Dehli. The standout performances in the game came from Jos Buttler who made a great half-century to set the Sri Lankans a tough score to chase. Chris Jordan was the other standout performance from the game taking four wickets. We assess the performance of each England player below.

Batsmen

Jason Roy (7): Roy played a very mature innings during Sri Lanka which was good to see as it's clear he is a batter that likes to score very quickly. The innings of 42 off 39 balls was exactly what the team needed after losing an early wicket. Roy failed against Afghanistan in his last match and to come back and show the mental strength in his next match was great to see.

Alex Hales (4): Hales when batting was outfoxed by Ragana Herath for a duck from his fourth ball but it was a very poor shot that brought his downfall. Herath spun one past the edge of Hales bat first ball and that go him thinking how to play him best and he couldn't do that but all he needed to do was be calm but instead he played across the line and was out LBW. Hales though did take a key catch of Tillakaratne Dilshan of the bowling of David Willey to get his team off to a good start when they bowled.

Joe Root (6): Root once again found himself coming to the crease very early on in the England innings but he straight away came to the crease and looked busy. Root will be disappointed by the way he got out because he could have put a short ball from the spinner away to he boundary but hit it straight to the man on the boundary. So far in the tournament Root has been excellent and making 25 of 24 balls shows that he is in great touch and England will be hoping he can continue his good form into the semi-finals. Root also took a wonderful diving catch to remove the dangerous Dasun Shanka when he was in full flow.

Eoin Morgan (6): Morgan had a very good day as captain and finally got some runs making 22 of 16 balls before being run-out in the final over. It is key for England that Morgan starts contributing with the bat as he is a key player at number four and he is one of the players that bowling sides don't like bowling at. In the field, Morgan took one catch and made the right decisions at the end of the Sri Lanka innings by choosing the correct bowlers to bowl at the end to win the match.

Ben Stokes (6): Stokes played a very important role for the team during the match as he faced one ball while batting and hit it for a six to get the team past 170. Stokes though was key when bowling as he bowled really well and made it difficult for the Sri Lankan batsmen to get any runs. The final over that was bowled by Stokes was fabulous as he got his yorkers in and it made it difficult for Angelo Matthews to get him away. Stokes also took a great catch to get break a very important partnership for Sri Lanka that turned out to be crucial.

Jos Buttler (9): Buttler once again showed the world why he is one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world in the shortest form of the game with a brilliant 66 not out of 37 balls. Buttler came in at number four for England with the platform set but without a large amount of runs on the board but his late hitting got England to a very good total to defend. Buttler hadn't really got going in the tournament so far but when it counted he stepped up to make the difference. The wicketkeeper also took one catch behind the stumps to have a very good day and see his side in the semi-finals.

Buttler raises his bat during his match winning half-century against Sri Lanka | Photo: icc.com

Bowlers

Moen Ali (4): Ali wasn't required to bat and when he bowled the Sri Lankan batsmen took the attack to him. Ali only bowled two overs but he was very expensive going for 32 runs that almost cost his team the game. To be fair to the spinners though it didn't spin all that much and it was easier for the batsmen to get the spinners away than the seamers which made it really difficult for the spinners to bowl at all.

Chris Jordan (8): Jordan wasn't required to bat but was fantastic with the ball taking four Sri Lankan wickets for 28 runs to win his side the game. Jordan has been heavily criticised in the past for how expensive he can be but he is England's best bowler when it comes to bowling yorkers. Jordan bowled with real pace throughout the game and when he bowled the 19th over it was a joy to watch as the batsmen just couldn't get hold of him. The hope now is that Jordan will continue his good form into the latter stages of the tournament.

David Willey (7): Willey was fantastic for England when he opened the bowling taking two early wickets to get his team off to a perfect start. So far in the tournament during the games there hasn't been much swing but when Willey has bowled in his last two games he has got it swinging which is very effective and gets him wickets. The important thing also was that he didn't concede many runs only going for 26 runs from his four overs which was fantastic. Willey also took one catch during the innings to show his importance to the team.

Adil Rashid (3): Rashid had a bad day with the ball going for 31 runs in his two overs with the Sri Lankan batsmen taking the attack to him. Rashid hasn't really got many wickets yet in the tournament and this game wouldn't have helped his confidence going forward into the semi-final.

Liam Plunkett (6): Plunkett had a very good day with the ball taking one wicket for 23 runs from his four overs. Plunkett got the big breakthrough in the innings when a dangerous partnership was developing and again showed his worth to the team. For the second game in the row, Plunkett has kept it really tight therefore helping his team defend totals. Plunkett was unlucky to not play in the first two games and now unless he is injured he has to play every game as he balances the squad out well.