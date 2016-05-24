County Championship Division Two: Leicestershire dismissed for 43 to hand Worcester victory inside three days

Worcestershire claimed victory inside three days of their County Championship fixture with Leicestershire at Grace Road, after dismissing the hosts for just 43.

Joe Leach and Matt Henry each took four wickets, as only one Leicester batsman reached double-figures in a humbling morning session, before Worcester chased down the 86-runs required for the loss of just three wickets.

Elsewhere on day three in Division Two, Michael Klinger made a century on his return to the Gloucestershire line-up, while Sean Dickson's double-hundred has given Kent the outside chance of a shock win at Derby.

Leicestershire suffer embarrassing home defeat after being dismissed for 43

Starting the second innings with a 42-run lead, Leicestershire’s batting line-up was completely wiped away by Joe Leach and Kiwi international Matt Henry to hand Worcester a surprise seven-wicket win.

From the moment Leicester were 4-3 in the third over, their innings never recovered, with only Niall O’Brien (17) reaching double figures. Mark Cosgrove, Neil Dexter and Tom Wells all went for ducks, while Leicester’s plight was not helped by the run-outs of Mark Pettini and Aadil Ali.

Bowling unchanged throughout the innings, Henry (4-27) and Leach (4-10) did all the hard work for Worcestershire, taking all ten wickets in just 180 deliveries.

Chasing 86 for victory, Worcester lost three wickets to Clint McKay before Alexei Kervezee hit the winning runs.

Klinger returns with century as Gloucestershire push for second home victory in a week

Michael Klinger made a century on his return to Gloucestershire’s four-day side, as they ramped home their control against Northamptonshire at the Brightside Ground in Bristol. Resuming with a lead of 64 overnight, the Gloucestershire batsman extended their eventual first innings lead to 242 before being dismissed for 418, with Klinger the final man out for 140.

The hosts lost four wickets in the morning session, with George Hankins the first to go after making just two. The Bath-born youngster was bowled by Ben Sanderson in the fourth over of the day as Gloucestershire fell to 243-5 having been in a more lofty position of 237-2 last evening.

Kieran Noema-Barnett then joined Klinger at the crease, sharing in a partnership of 58, which saw the Kiwi make 23 from 61 deliveries. Noema-Barnett hit a pair of fours and a six, but was caught by wicketkeeper Ben Duckett off Seekkuge Prasanna when trying to repeat the dose with an attempted slog sweep over mid-wicket.

With the 110-over cut-off mark for bonus points approaching, Jack Taylor went about trying to secure an extra point for Gloucestershire with some typically robust striking. Having made 24 from 22 balls with five boundaries, Taylor went for another big swipe off Prasanna, only to edge behind to Duckett who took his second catch of the morning. In the following over, it was three victims for Duckett, when he caught Craig Miles for a duck off the bowling of Richard Gleeson as Gloucester fell to 331-8.

Michael Klinger on his way to 140 for Gloucestershire at Bristol (image via: getty)

Rooted on 99 over the lunch interval, Klinger took no time at all in reaching three figures at the resumption of play, smashing Prasanna for a straight six towards the pavilion.

Having returned to the country in the week leading up to the fixture, the Australian could not have made a better start to his County season, eventually becoming the final man out for 140. Klinger shared in a 78-run partnership with David Payne (32) for the ninth wicket, before being bowled by Prasanna to hand the Sri Lankan international a five-wicket haul in his first first-class match for Northamptonshire.

Gloucestershire picked up the wickets of Duckett, Alex Wakely and Richard Keogh before the close, to leave Northants still trailing by 122 runs with seven wickets remaining.

Dickson double and Coles' late burst gives Kent chance of stunning win

At Derby, Kent were thankful to Sean Dickson and Matt Coles as they moved into a position of forcing a victory on day four. Having watched Wayne Madsen and Shiv Thakor notch centuries over the first couple of days, Kent’s batsmen struggled on the whole in their reply, apart from Dickson who was this exception to the rule with his incredible unbeaten innings of 207.

Sean Dickson made his first double-century for Kent on a good day for the visitors at Derby (image via: Getty)

Thakor backed up his 130 for Derbyshire with five wickets, to finally dismiss Kent for 412, giving the hosts an 80-run lead on first innings.

With just six overs to face to see out the third day, Derbyshire collapsed to 9-3 behind two wickets from Coles, while Billy Godelman retired hurt as Derby head into the final day with an 89-run lead and Kent pushing for a remarkable win.

Over in Cardiff, a result is likely in the match between Glamorgan and Kent, after the home side moved on to 295-3 in their second innings to lead by 242 ahead of the final day.

Will Bragg is unbeaten overnight on 119 after Timm van der Gugten had cleaned up the Essex tail earlier in the day to claim figures of 5-90.