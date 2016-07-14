England vs Pakistan Day One: Magical Misbah frustrates England as series gets underway

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq showed that age is just a number in cricketing terms with a marvellous century on day one at Lord's, before a late England fightback left the test finely poised at stumps.

Alastair Cook's side, minus Ben Stokes and James Anderson, started well at the home of cricket, taking three wickets before the Pakistan score had reached three figures,

However, Misbah's partnership with Asad Shafiq, which finished just two runs short of 150, stole the show on day one, with Pakistan's score 282-6 at the close of play ahead of Friday's second day.

Woakes with two early wickets

Taking the new ball underneath the London sunshine, England made early breakthrough's as Chris Woakes continued his superb test form with the removal of Pakistan's openers.

Shan Masood was the first to go. He never really got going in the morning session, making just seven off 29 before edging behind to Jonny Bairstow. Mohammad Hafeez was much more positive for his 40, only to play one shot too many, pulling Woakes into the sky as Bairstow claimed another catch.

Possibly the greatest English moment of day one was a wicket for young Jake Ball on his test debut, just after the resumption of play following lunch. Azhar Ali leg before, cue wild celebrations.

Jake Ball celebrates his first test wicket (photo: Getty Images)

Misbah's magic takes over

It was after that when Pakistan began to get a grip on the game, Misbah showing control and class to keep the score ticking along, aided first by Younus Khan and then by Shafiq, after the former was caught off Stuart Broad.

Misbah eased past 100, celebrating with some press-ups, and it looked like Pakistan were going to finish the day extremely well positioned as the score edged up to 282-4 near stumps.

Woakes strikes back late in the day

However, England fought back well with two late wickets, the first of which coming when Shafiq edged behind off Woakes' bowling. Rahat Ali was then out for a duck, dragging on off the last ball of the day, again a victim of Woakes.

The in-form bowler will now be looking for one more wicket to get his name on the board at Lord's on Tuesday, whilst Misbah - 110 not out - will hope to help Pakistan towards a first innings score of at least 400.