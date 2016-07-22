England vs Pakistan Day One: Cook and Root hit centuries to put hosts on top

England finished day one of the second test at Emirates Old Trafford against Pakistan on 314-4.

On a beautiful summer day in Manchester, the hosts won the toss and choose to bat first. They made the most of it with Alastair Cook scoring 105 and Joe Root finishing the day on 141 not out.

It was a very tough day for the Pakistan bowlers, as they found it difficult on a flat pitch to get many wickets. They will be hoping to come back tomorrow and make inroads into a very long England batting lineup.

England won the toss and chose to bat first on what was a beautiful sunny day at Emirates Old Trafford. England made two changes to their line-up, with Ben Stokes and James Anderson coming in for Jake Ball and Steven Finn.

The hosts got play underway on a great for batting but they lost an early wicket when Mohammed Amir bowled Alex Hales for 10 to leave the score on 25 for one.

Root and Cook put on a massive partnership to frustrate Pakistan bowlers

The wicket of Hales brought Root to the crease to join Cook and the pair went about trying to build a big partnership. They did just that as they batted right through to lunch, taking their partnership past fifty as they reached 95 for one.

After lunch, it was more pain and toil for Pakistan as Root and Cook were playing brilliantly, with both passing their half-centuries.

Not long after that, the pair brought up their century partnership as they looked like they were both going to make huge scores.

Cook celebrates his 29th test century | Photo: Getty

Cook makes 29th test century

Cook made his century just before tea to give him his 29th test century; a remarkable feat.

The England captain though couldn't see it through to tea, though, as he was bowled off the last ball for 105 by Amir who broke the second wicket partnership of 185.

England, therefore, went to tea 210 for two with Root 87 not out and looking to continue on after tea to make his own century.

The evening session brought James Vince to the crease to join Root, knowing that he had to impress with a big score. Unfortunately, once again, he failed to do so.

Vince was out for 18 after playing some nice shots but got overconfident and edged Rahat Ali behind to register another poor innings for the Hampshire.

Root celebrates his 10th test century | Photo: Getty

Root hits 10th test century to put England in full control

Root didn't let that wicket affect him as he brought up his 10th test century and knew that he could continue on to make an even better score.

Gary Ballance, in at number five, alongside Root was also under pressure to make some runs. He went about doing just that as he and Root took their partnership passed fifty.

Ballance looked assured, but played a loose shot when he was on 23 and was bowled by Rahat to get a crucial breakthrough for Pakistan; the partnership was broken on 73.

Chris Woakes came in as the night watchman, as he and Root saw the play through to the end of the day to see England finish day one on 314-4. Root will resume day two on 141 not out.