England vs Bangladesh - First Test, Fifth Day: Stokes seals tense victory

Those fans that turned up for the fifth day knew they would not be there for a long time, but certainly a good time.

After an exhilarating day of action on Sunday, the scene was set for a tight finish as Bangladesh required 33 runs to seal a maiden Test victory against England, whilst the visitors were looking to knock over the final two wickets.

Stokes delivers

Sabbir Rahman and Taijul Islam returned to the crease after digging in at the end of day four, the former coming out with an unbeaten half century to his name. The duo gradually added another ten runs to their total as they slowly picked off the remaining total and England began to feel the tension.

Yet Ben Stokes has enjoyed an excellent Test match with both bat and ball and had one tactic in mind. Deliver full and straight with the intention of knocking the final wickets over with an aggressive tactic.

The all-rounder was particularly targeting number ten batsman Taijul and as he clipped the pads and the ball filtered away for valuable leg byes, the England team went up for an LBW appeal. The decision was turned down but captain Alastair Cook immediately reviewed the decision with the visitors holding two reviews in their locker. The question proved fruitful as Kumar Dharmasena's decision was overturned and England found their breakthrough.

A controversial end with a record number of reviews

Stokes had his tail up and the match lasted just two more balls, albeit in controversial circumstances. The seamer trapped new batsman Shafiul Islam on his pads outside the line of off stump. Whether the number eleven was attempting to play a shot was questionable but Dharmasena adjudged that he had not and Shafiul was given out. A further review was turned down as England wrapped up the contest following a record 26 referrals.

You could sense a sigh of relief from the England dressing room as they won with just 22 runs to spare but captain Cook was delighted with his team's spirit. He exclaimed "I'm really happy that we showed the character to hold our nerve towards the end and the quality we have, certainly in our seamers with reverse swing, I was confident we'd make enough chances".

After more than a year without playing a Test match, Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was full of praise for his side despite the disappointing finale. He explained "I'm really proud. Our boys fought it out which is really impressive and hopefully we'll do the same in the next match".